Global Ear, Nose & Throat Surgery Market Trends & Opportunities, 2018-2022: Number of Procedures Per Year is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 5.7%

Ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgery include a wide range of open and minimally invasive procedures performed on ear, nose and throat structures, organs and glands for indications including infection, cancer, trauma, sinusitis, obstructive sleep apnea and other conditions affecting the ear, nose and throat.

The primary types of ENT surgery procedures are tonsillectomy, ear procedures (myringoplasty, tympanoplasty), functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS), tracheostomy, thyroidectomy and parathyroidectomy, adenoidectomy, tongue operations (glossectomy, frenectomy), laryngeal operations, pharyngeal operations, and radical neck dissection.

In 2017, the number of ENT surgery procedures performed worldwide totalled approximately 16 million. The number of procedures per year is forecast to grow at a 5.7% compound annual rate over the 2017-2022 interval, with volume exceeding 21 million by 2022, making ENT surgery one of the fastest-growing surgical procedure categories. Among the nine major categories of surgical procedures, ENT surgery ranks third highest after stereotactic radiosurgery and spine surgery.

Questions answered in this report:

What are the trends and opportunities in the ear, nose & throat surgery market?

Where are the biggest opportunities for medical product and pharmaceutical companies whose revenues are directly tied to trends in ear, nose & throat surgery markets?

What are the ear, nose & throat surgery procedure volume trends by type, by country, by region, and globally?

Which countries represent the largest ear, nose & throat surgery markets today and which countries are emerging and growing most rapidly?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Procedure Volume Overview



3. ENT Surgery Procedures by Type



4. Appendix



