Global Earplugs Market Analysis and Forecasts 2018-2025: Increasing Preference For Moldable Silicon Earplugs Is Expected To Drive the Market

Earplug market is expected to grow US$ 1331.6 Million by 2025 from US$ 612.5 million in 2017







Globally, several countries have adopted occupational noise control legislation with varying degrees of comprehensiveness and sophistication. In addition, the differences were also found among the countries with predefined standards for exposure limits and Permissible Exposure Limit (PEL). However, the majority of the countries were witnessed using 85 dBA whereas the majority of the noise produced in the industrial sector was noted to cross 140 dB. The persistently increasing noise level in the workspace and rising concern for hearing protection of workers is thus anticipated to contribute towards the increased adoption of HPDs such as earplugs globally.







The key trend which will predominantly affect the market in the coming year is rising adoption of molded earplugs. The moldable earplugs are easy to use and do not require any prior expertise before using. Furthermore, because these earplugs are moldable they are more comfortable to ears, unlike the foam earplugs that completely block the sound and causes certain discomfort to the users. In the coming years, the silicone-based moldable earplugs are anticipated to experience maximum traction from the end users.







Earplugs market by end-user vertical is segmented into manufacturing, construction, mining, healthcare, military, forestry, entertainment, and others. Occupational noise exposure has recorded to cause approximately 7-21% of hearing loss among the workers, and therefore Noise Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL) has become a noteworthy health issue with economic consequences globally. The significant rise in the trend of NIHL by occupational noise is thus known to influence the growth of Hearing Protection Devices (HPD) such as earplugs, in developing as well as developed regions. Furthermore, the momentous rise in the count of employees in construction as well as manufacturing industry has also contributed to the growth of earplugs market globally.







