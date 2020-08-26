Global eCommerce Market by (B2B, B2C), by Product (Fashion, Electronics, Toys, Hobby & DIY, Furniture & Appliances, Food & Personal Care), Users, Countries, Companies Analysis, Forecast

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Ecommerce can be defined as a transaction conducted commercially via the internet for purchasing of goods and services.

This includes online goods & services (software, media streaming, e-books), market place services (e-wallet, comparison shopping), retail services (ordering food, travel, mail deliveries, footwear, apparel), and customer support (help desks, live support). Global eCommerce market has grown significantly over the last few decades. According to the analysis, Global eCommerce Market is forecasted to be USD 39.51 Trillion by the year 2026.



Impact of COVID-19 on Global eCommerce Market

Due to COVID-19, the world has witnessed unprecedented wealth destruction. The governments around the globe have taken unprecedented measures to contain the infection rate, such as lockdowns and border restrictions. All these measures severely restricted the economic activities and thousands of traditional-style businesses and companies were severely affected, and a lot of them has even gone bankrupt.



However, in these times of distress, e-commerce appeared to be promising support in the fight against coronavirus as it supported to lessen the rate of infection by offering online delivery of commodities and services. By looking at the growth opportunity of eCommerce is offering, even supermarkets started online shipment of groceries by providing door-to-door services to their consumers, preventing risks from in-store visits. This has further given rise to online payments and obviated in-person cash transactions. This research report has covered Coronavirus impact on global ecommerce market.



Market Drivers for Global ecommerce Market

Global eCommerce market is growing due to high internet penetration, the decline in internet prices, increasing number of smartphones, product localization, advancement in technology such as big data, artificial intelligence, product localization and personalization, market stability, product innovation, and surging disposable income. Millennials and Gen Xers are the biggest online shoppers in terms of time and money on eCommerce sites. Millennials and Gen Xers spend more than 50 percent time in online shopping, 6 hours versus 4 hours relative to their older counterparts.



eCommerce websites have certain advantages over the traditional book and mortar stores such as 24/7 shopping, ability to compare prices, time-savings from physical visiting of stores, more variety of products. Few other factors such as avoiding crowd, checkout lanes, products can be purchased without physical barrier; and helpful for old and disabled customers these facilities push consumers to buy the products online.



The report titled "Global eCommerce Market by (B2B, B2C), Product Categories [Fashion (Apparel, Footwear, Bags & Accessories), Electronics & Media (Consumer Electronics, Books, Movies, Music & Games), Toys, Hobby & DIY (Toys & Baby, Sports & Outdoor, Hobby & Stationery, DIY, Garden & Pets), Furniture & Appliances (Furniture & Homeware, Household Appliances), Food & Personal Care, (Food & Beverages, Personal Care)], Number of Internet Users, E-Commerce Market by Countries (United States, China, India, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Canada, South Korea) Companies (Rakuten, Inc, Amazon.com, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Walmart Inc., eBay Inc., Zalando SE, Otto Group and JD.com, Inc.)" captures a detailed analysis of Global eCommerce Market and gives an all-encompassing study of the key growth drivers and restraints.



Segment: This report covers the ecommerce market in 5 segments and then its sub-segments

1. Fashion

2. Electronics & Media

3. Toys, Hobby & DIY

4. Furniture & Appliances

5. Food & Personal Care



Fashion – Global eCommerce Market & Users by Sub-segments

1. Apparel

2. Footwear

3. Bags & Accessories



Electronics & Media – Global e-commerce Market, Users by Sub-segments

1. Consumer Electronics

2. Books, Movies, Music & Games



Toys, Hobby & DIY – Global eCommerce Market & Users by Sub-segments

1. Toys & Baby

2. Sports & Outdoor

3. Hobby & Stationery

4. DIY, Garden & Pets



Furniture & Appliances – Global eCommerce Market & Users by Sub-segments

1. Furniture & Homeware

2. Household Appliances



Food & Personal Care – Global Ecommerce Market & Users by Sub-segments

1. Food & Beverages

2. Personal Care



Country: 10 Countries ecommerce Market is Covered in the Report

1. United States

2. China

3. India

4. Japan

5. Germany

6. United Kingdom

7. France

8. Italy

9. Canada

10. South Korea



All the company analysis has been covered in the report from 3 viewpoints

• Overview

• Recent Developments

• Sales Analysis



Key Companies Covered

• Rakuten, Inc

• Amazon.com, Inc.

• Alibaba Group Holding Limited

• Walmart Inc.

• eBay Inc.

• Zalando SE

• Otto Group

• JD.com, Inc.



