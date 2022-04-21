Global Economic Outlook Report 2022: Economic Recovery to Fuel Transformational Growth in Clean Energy, Digital Economy, and Infrastructure

DUBLIN, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Economic Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2022 global economic outlook research provides a global growth snapshot by identifying growth conditions, policy expectations, and economic risks.

After a deep contraction in 2020, the global economy staged a strong recovery in 2021, aided by robust fiscal stimulus measures, a dovish monetary policy, and a nearly 50% full vaccination rate. While recovery is set to continue into 2022, geopolitical tensions, high inflationary pressures, supply-chain disruptions, and a projected tightening of global financial conditions stand to undermine global GDP growth.

Against this backdrop, how will the global economy fare in 2022? What are some of the pressing challenges across different regions and key economies? Which sectors and industries will emerge as the harbingers of growth, driven by policy impetus and Mega Trends?



It uses scenario-based forecasting to examine how changes in vaccination coverage and the spread of new variants can impact global economic growth. Top global predictions of relevance to businesses and policymakers covering supply-chain conditions, monetary policies, and sluggish output growth in China are a key part of the research.



Another key feature is the deep dive into regional economic challenges and policy impetus, including national digitalization and decarbonization plans that will put new industries at the helm. Top regional predictions from the research can help businesses navigate economic risks in an increasingly divergent regional growth environment, accentuated by a disparate policy bandwidth and uneven vaccine coverage.



Based on a holistic analysis of global Mega Trends and regional policy pivot, the analyst has detailed the economic growth opportunities for businesses in 2022 and beyond. This report defines the context of these opportunities and the call to action for companies that should be leveraged for sustained growth. This research also delineates the key strategic imperatives for businesses that will be crucial to ensuring growth during these uncertain times.

Key issues addressed in this report:

What is the outlook for global economic growth?

How will vaccine coverage and spread of virus variants influence global GDP growth?

What are the key drivers and restraints for the global economy?

How are key emerging markets and advanced economies poised to fare in 2022?

How will the Ukraine - Russia conflict impact oil prices, supply chains, and the growth trajectory?

- conflict impact oil prices, supply chains, and the growth trajectory? How will inflationary pressures and supply disruptions shape regional growth?

How will national digitization and decarbonization strategies shape new growth opportunities?

What are the strategic imperatives to ensure growth?

Key Topics Covered:



1. 2022 Global Economic Outlook - Growth Environment

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021

Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022

Global GDP Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022

Emerging Market Economies - Predictions for 2022

Top 5 Global Predictions For 2022 - Macroeconomic Policies and Developments

2022 Growth Opportunities -Top 3 Opportunities by Region

2022 Regional Trends - Risks and Policy Direction

2. Growth Environment

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Economy

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2022 Global Economy - Scope of Analysis

Key Economic Metrics - Global

Growth Drivers for the Global Economy

Growth Restraints to the Global Economy

3. 2022 Global Economic Outlook

2022 Global Predictions - Policy Impetus for Clean Energy to Power the Growth of Renewables and Green Hydrogen

2022 Global Predictions - Protracted Supply Chain Vulnerabilities to Spur Investments in Securing Chip Supply

2022 Global Predictions - Digital Economy to Become Increasingly Pervasive Amidst Lingering Pandemic

2022 Global Predictions - Employee Turnover and Hybrid Model Prevalence to Influence Workplace Shifts

2022 Global Predictions - Geopolitical Shifts to Give Rise to Economic Fragmentation

4. North America Economic Outlook 2022

North America - Top 3 Growth Opportunities

- Top 3 Growth Opportunities The United States - GDP Growth Outlook

- GDP Growth Outlook 2022 North America Economic Outlook - Top Predictions

5. Latin America Economic Outlook 2022

Latin America - Top 3 Growth Opportunities

- Top 3 Growth Opportunities Mexico and Brazil - GDP Growth Outlook

and - GDP Growth Outlook Colombia - GDP Growth Outlook

- GDP Growth Outlook 2022 Latin America Economic Outlook - Top Predictions

6. Europe Economic Outlook 2022

Europe - Top 3 Growth Opportunities

- Top 3 Growth Opportunities The United Kingdom and Germany - GDP Growth Outlook

and - GDP Growth Outlook France and Spain - GDP Growth Outlook

and - GDP Growth Outlook 2022 Europe Economic Outlook - Top Predictions

7. Middle East Economic Outlook 2022

Middle East - Top 3 Growth Opportunities

- Top 3 Growth Opportunities Saudi Arabia and Qatar - GDP Growth Outlook

and - GDP Growth Outlook United Arab Emirates (UAE) - GDP Growth Outlook

(UAE) - GDP Growth Outlook Middle East - Key Economic Developments

- Key Economic Developments 2022 Middle East Economic Outlook - Top Predictions

8. Africa Economic Outlook 2022

Africa -Top 3 Growth Opportunities

-Top 3 Growth Opportunities Egypt and Kenya - GDP Growth Outlook

and - GDP Growth Outlook Nigeria - GDP Growth Outlook

- GDP Growth Outlook 2022 Africa Economic Outlook - Top Predictions

9. APAC Economic Outlook 2022

APAC - Top 3 Growth Opportunities

China and India - GDP Growth Outlook

and - GDP Growth Outlook Japan and Singapore - GDP Growth Outlook

and - GDP Growth Outlook Indonesia - GDP Growth Outlook

- GDP Growth Outlook APAC - Key Economic Developments

2022 APAC Economic Outlook - Top Predictions

10. APAC Economic Outlook 2022

Growth Opportunity 1 - Policy Impetus to Accelerate Growth of Clean Energy and Green Transport

Growth Opportunity 2 - Infrastructure Push to Power Growth of the Construction Industry

Growth Opportunity 3 - Democratization of Internet Services and Homeworking Trends to Accelerate Growth of ICT Services

11. Key Conclusions

