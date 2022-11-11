Global Economy Analysis Report 2022-2023: Impacts of Russian Gas Supply to the EU, Global Monetary Policy, China's Zero-COVID-19 Policy, and COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Economy 2022-2023: Recession or Soft Landing?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study analyzes the impact of a downturn/recession across the energy, automotive, and healthcare sectors, examining recession exposure versus resilience tendencies of subsectors while correlating global macroeconomic trends to industry impact.

This analysis examines the global economic outlook from a baseline, aggressive, and critical perspective, with various scenario expectations based on Russian gas supply to the EU, global monetary policy, China's zero-COVID-19 policy, and COVID-19 caseload, all of which are critical factors in influencing global economic growth.

Fears of a global recession have been compounding in the recent past, with emerging signs of weakness in economic growth and other high-frequency parameters. The Russo-Ukrainian war has weakened global economic sentiment, with aggressive central bank interest rate hikes to curtail inflation also fueling recessionary fears.

To provide decision-makers with improved insight into global economic conditions over the next few months, the analyst has developed this thought-leadership piece, delving into the likelihood of a global recession or soft landing, while building visioning scenarios and highlighting growth expectations.

While some regions appear to be at a higher risk of a downturn, some economies may be resilient. This research service explores scenario conditions and key growth drivers for major economies. High-frequency indicators, such as inflation and unemployment, were assessed for select economies.

The pandemic saw the emergence and boom of supply chain diversification strategies, the digital economy, the hybrid working model, and the clean energy transition. The study also examines the outlook for these Mega Trends, in the context of the baseline and critical scenarios, and highlights post-downturn trends, which will enable businesses to strategize for emerging growth opportunities.

Key Issues Addressed

Is a near-term global recession a strong possibility or just market hype?

Which regions are more exposed to recession risks and which regions are more insulated?

What are the critical factors influencing the economic outlook over the next 12-16 months?

How will the US economy perform in the face of aggressive interest rate hikes?

What is the outlook for the Euro Area, in the context of Russian gas supply risks and surging inflation?

How will China's slowdown impact the global economy?

slowdown impact the global economy? What is India's expected inflation rate for the next fiscal year?

expected inflation rate for the next fiscal year? How will the O&G and renewables sectors perform in light of evolving macroeconomic dynamics?

What is the recession exposure versus resilience of light vehicles and electric vehicles?

What post-downturn trends should businesses capitalize on?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Macroeconomic Environment

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Restraints

2022-2023 Global Economic Outlook

3. Global Economic Outlook

GDP Growth Outlook, 2022-2023

Key Restraints to Global GDP Growth, 2022-2023

2022-2023 Scenario Analysis: Assumptions

Global GDP Growth Outlook by Scenario

Economies Defying Recessionary Expectations

Quarterly GDP Growth

Comparison Against Historic Recession/Downturn Cycles

No-recession Scenario Assumptions

4. Key Economies Outlook

GDP Growth Outlook by Scenario: The United States

GDP Growth Outlook by Scenario: The Euro Area

GDP Growth Outlook by Scenario: The Euro Area

GDP Growth Outlook by Scenario: China

5. Outlook for High-Frequency Economic Indicators

High-Frequency Economic Indicators, Global

High-Frequency Economic Indicators, the US, Euro Area, and Germany

High-Frequency Economic Indicators, the UK, China , and India

6. Industry Implications

Recession-Exposed and Recession-Proof Industries

Energy Industry Outlook

Automotive Industry Outlook

Healthcare Industry Outlook

7. Mega Trends and Post-Downturn Implications

Evolution of Mega Trends Under Changing Macroeconomic Conditions

Post-Downturn/Recession Global Macroeconomic Trends

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Achieving Improved Resilience During Downturn/Recession, While Capitalizing on Post-Downturn Opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fkeexn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets