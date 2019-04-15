Global Edge AI Hardware Market Forecast to 2024: Opportunities in Dedicated AI Processors for On-Device Image Analytics & Growing Demand for Edge Computing in IoT

DUBLIN, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Edge AI Hardware Market by Device (Smartphones, Cameras, Robots, Automobile, Smart Speakers, Wearables, and Smart Mirror), Processor (CPU, GPU, ASIC and Others), Power Consumption, Process, End User Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The edge AI hardware market is expected to register a shipment of 610 million units in 2019 and is likely to reach 1559.3 million units by 2024, at a CAGR of 20.64% during the forecast period.

Major drivers for the market's growth are growing demand for low latency and real-time processing on edge devices and emergence of AI coprocessors for edge computing. Further, underlying opportunities for the edge AI hardware market include growing demand for edge computing in IoT and dedicated AI processors for on-device image analytics. Major restraints for the market are limited on-device training and limited number of AI experts. Power consumption and size constraint pose major challenges to the edge AI hardware market.

"In Processors, ASIC is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period in Edge AI Hardware Market"

The edge artificial intelligence (AI) hardware market has been segmented on the basis of processors into central processing units (CPU), graphic processing unit (GPU), application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), and others.

ASIC offers high speed as it is dedicated to performing one particular application only. ASIC offers a user-specific customized solution. An ASIC is dedicated to performing fixed operations extremely fast as the entire chip's logic area is dedicated to a set of narrow functions. Visual processing unit (VPU) is a class of processors that accelerates machine vision tasks. Image processing unit (IPU) is specially designed to support video and graphics processing functions, and interface with video and image sensors and displays. ASICs currently offered in the market include Intel Movidius VPUs and CEVA-XM4 imaging and computer vision processor.

"In Term of Processor Type, the Market for CPU is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share by 2024 in the Edge AI Hardware Market"

The edge AI hardware market for CPU is expected to witness a shipment of 589 million units in 2019 and is likely to reach 1380 million units by 2024, at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. An MPU contains all, or most of, the CPU functions and is the "engine" that goes into motion when the computer is on. CPU is the most commonly used processor for on-device inference in smartphones, smart speakers, and wearables. CPUs used for edge AI in smartphones include a11 and a12 bionic chip from Apple, Snapdragon 845 and 855 from Qualcomm, Exynos 9820 from Samsung, and Kirin 980 from Huawei.

"In the Edge AI Hardware Market, APAC is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period"

This market is further divided into China, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC (RoAPAC). RoAPAC includes Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

In APAC, China is the largest market for artificial intelligence, followed by Japan; this makes the region an attractive market for edge AI hardware applications. The presence of a large number of manufacturing companies, along with the strong presence of automobile and electronics and semiconductor companies, in China and Japan is driving the growth of the edge AI hardware market in APAC. Applications such as smartphones, industrial robots, and automotive have huge potential in APAC.

With the growing penetration of smartphones in China, Japan, India, and South Korea, the adoption of AI processor-enabled smartphones in APAC is expected to increase in the coming years. APAC is also one of the largest markets for industrial robots, surveillance cameras, and wearable devices, which are integrated with vision processing units to accelerate AI tasks.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Low Latency and Real-Time Processing on Edge Devices

5.2.1.2 Emergence of AI Coprocessors for Edge Computing

5.2.1.3 Reduction in Data Storage and Operations Cost

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited On-Device Training

5.2.2.2 Limited Number of AI Experts

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Dedicated AI Processors for On-Device Image Analytics

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Edge Computing in Iot

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Power Consumption and Size Constraint



6 Edge AI Hardware Market, By Device

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Smartphones

6.2.1 Smartphones to Dominate Edge AI Hardware Market During the Forecast Period

6.3 Cameras

6.3.1 Surveillance Expected to Be A Major Application for AI Based Cameras

6.4 Robots

6.4.1 Robotics is One of the Fastest Growing Market for Edge AI Hardware

6.5 Wearables

6.5.1 Eye Wear Expected to Be Major Market Edhe AI Hardware in Wearables

6.6 Smart Speaker

6.6.1 Smart Speakers are Now Being Used to Control Smart Home Products

6.7 Automotive

6.7.1 Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicles to Drive Edhe AI Hardware Market for Automotive

6.8 Smart Mirror

6.8.1 Retail to Be A Major Industry for Smart Mirror



7 Edge AI Hardware Market, By Processors

7.1 Introduction

7.2 CPU

7.2.1 CPU to Hold Largest Share of Edge AI Hardware Market for Processors

7.3 GPU

7.3.1 Automotive and Robotics to Be Major Market for GPU

7.4 Asic

7.4.1 CPU to Be Replaced By Asic for AI Based Applications

7.5 Others



8 Edge AI Hardware Market, By Power Consumption

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Less Than 1 W

8.2.1 Wearables Expected to Be the Major Contributors of Edge AI Hardware Market for Less Than 1 W Power Consumption

8.3 1-3 W

8.3.1 Smartphones to Dominate Edge AI Hardware Market for 1-3 W

8.4 3-5 W

8.4.1 Smart Speakers Expected to Lead Edge AI Hardware Market for 3-5 W

8.5 5-10 W

8.5.1 Surveillance Cameras and Drones Expected to Be Major Contributors to the Edge AI Hardware Market for 5-10 W

8.6 More Than 10 W

8.6.1 Automobile Expected to Grow at Highest Rate in Edge AI Hardware Market for 5-10 W



9 Edge AI Hardware Market, By Process

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Training

9.2.1 Training is Mostly Done on Cloud

9.3 Inference

9.3.1 Development of Efficient Processors Driving Edge Inference Market



10 Edge AI Hardware Market, By End-User Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Consumer Electronics

10.2.1 Smartphones

10.2.2 Wearables

10.2.3 Entertainment Robots

10.3 Smart Home

10.3.1 Smart Speaker

10.3.2 Smart Camera

10.3.3 Domestic Robots

10.4 Automotive & Transportation

10.4.1 Automobile

10.4.2 Surveillance Camera

10.4.3 Logistics Robots

10.5 Government

10.5.1 Surveillance Camera

10.5.2 Drones

10.6 Healthcare

10.6.1 Medical Robots

10.6.2 Wearables

10.7 Industrial

10.7.1 Industrial Robots

10.7.2 Drones

10.7.3 Cameras

10.8 Aerospace & Defense

10.8.1 Service Robots

10.9 Construction

10.9.1 Service Robots

10.9.2 Drones

10.10 Others

10.10.1 Surveillance Camera

10.10.2 Robots

10.10.3 Wearables

10.10.4 Smart Mirror



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 US to Drive Edge AI Hardware Market in North America

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Canada Holds Significant Opportunities for Edge AI Hardware Growth in North America

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Mexico to Exhibit Highest Growth in Edge AI Hardware Growth in North America

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Germany is One of the Fastest Growing Market Edge AI Hardware in Europe

11.3.2 UK

11.3.2.1 The UK to Dominate Edge AI Hardware Market in Europe

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Growing Demand for Surveillance to Drive Edge AI Hardware Market in France

11.3.4 Rest of Europe (RoE)

11.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 AI Based Surveillance to Drive Edge AI Hardware Market in China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Robotics to Drive Edge AI Hardware Market in Japan

11.4.3 South Korea

11.4.3.1 Government Initiative to Drive Edge AI Hardware Market in Japan

11.4.4 Rest of APAC

11.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

11.5.1 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

11.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia, Israel and South Africa are Expected to Be the Major Contributors of Edge AI Hardware Market in Mea

11.5.2 South America

11.5.2.1 South America to Account for the Largest Share of Edge AI Hardware Market in RoW



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Edge AI Hardware Market

12.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.3.1 Product Launches

12.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, & Contracts

12.3.3 Acquisitions

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4.1 Visionary Leaders

12.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.4.3 Innovators

12.4.4 Emerging Companies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Intel Corporation

13.1.2 NVIDIA Corporation

13.1.3 Huawei

13.1.4 Qualcomm

13.1.5 Samsung Electronics

13.1.6 Apple

13.1.7 Microsoft

13.1.8 Micron Technology

13.1.9 Xilinx

13.1.10 ARM

13.1.11 Alphabet

13.1.12 Mediatek

13.1.13 Applied Brain Research

13.1.14 Horizon Robotics

13.1.15 Cadence

13.1.16 Ceva

13.1.17 Imagination Technologies

13.1.18 Synopsys Inc

13.1.19 Hailo

13.1.20 SecureRF Corporation

13.2 Other Key Players

13.2.1 Thinci

13.2.2 General Vision

13.2.3 Mythic

13.2.4 Adapteva, Inc.

13.2.5 Tenstorrent

13.2.6 Verisilicon

13.2.7 Videantis



