Global Edge AI Hardware Market Forecast to 2024: Opportunities in Dedicated AI Processors for On-Device Image Analytics & Growing Demand for Edge Computing in IoT
Apr 15, 2019, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Edge AI Hardware Market by Device (Smartphones, Cameras, Robots, Automobile, Smart Speakers, Wearables, and Smart Mirror), Processor (CPU, GPU, ASIC and Others), Power Consumption, Process, End User Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The edge AI hardware market is expected to register a shipment of 610 million units in 2019 and is likely to reach 1559.3 million units by 2024, at a CAGR of 20.64% during the forecast period.
Major drivers for the market's growth are growing demand for low latency and real-time processing on edge devices and emergence of AI coprocessors for edge computing. Further, underlying opportunities for the edge AI hardware market include growing demand for edge computing in IoT and dedicated AI processors for on-device image analytics. Major restraints for the market are limited on-device training and limited number of AI experts. Power consumption and size constraint pose major challenges to the edge AI hardware market.
"In Processors, ASIC is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period in Edge AI Hardware Market"
The edge artificial intelligence (AI) hardware market has been segmented on the basis of processors into central processing units (CPU), graphic processing unit (GPU), application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), and others.
ASIC offers high speed as it is dedicated to performing one particular application only. ASIC offers a user-specific customized solution. An ASIC is dedicated to performing fixed operations extremely fast as the entire chip's logic area is dedicated to a set of narrow functions. Visual processing unit (VPU) is a class of processors that accelerates machine vision tasks. Image processing unit (IPU) is specially designed to support video and graphics processing functions, and interface with video and image sensors and displays. ASICs currently offered in the market include Intel Movidius VPUs and CEVA-XM4 imaging and computer vision processor.
"In Term of Processor Type, the Market for CPU is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share by 2024 in the Edge AI Hardware Market"
The edge AI hardware market for CPU is expected to witness a shipment of 589 million units in 2019 and is likely to reach 1380 million units by 2024, at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. An MPU contains all, or most of, the CPU functions and is the "engine" that goes into motion when the computer is on. CPU is the most commonly used processor for on-device inference in smartphones, smart speakers, and wearables. CPUs used for edge AI in smartphones include a11 and a12 bionic chip from Apple, Snapdragon 845 and 855 from Qualcomm, Exynos 9820 from Samsung, and Kirin 980 from Huawei.
"In the Edge AI Hardware Market, APAC is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period"
This market is further divided into China, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC (RoAPAC). RoAPAC includes Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, India, Australia, and New Zealand.
In APAC, China is the largest market for artificial intelligence, followed by Japan; this makes the region an attractive market for edge AI hardware applications. The presence of a large number of manufacturing companies, along with the strong presence of automobile and electronics and semiconductor companies, in China and Japan is driving the growth of the edge AI hardware market in APAC. Applications such as smartphones, industrial robots, and automotive have huge potential in APAC.
With the growing penetration of smartphones in China, Japan, India, and South Korea, the adoption of AI processor-enabled smartphones in APAC is expected to increase in the coming years. APAC is also one of the largest markets for industrial robots, surveillance cameras, and wearable devices, which are integrated with vision processing units to accelerate AI tasks.
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Low Latency and Real-Time Processing on Edge Devices
5.2.1.2 Emergence of AI Coprocessors for Edge Computing
5.2.1.3 Reduction in Data Storage and Operations Cost
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Limited On-Device Training
5.2.2.2 Limited Number of AI Experts
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Dedicated AI Processors for On-Device Image Analytics
5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Edge Computing in Iot
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Power Consumption and Size Constraint
6 Edge AI Hardware Market, By Device
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Smartphones
6.2.1 Smartphones to Dominate Edge AI Hardware Market During the Forecast Period
6.3 Cameras
6.3.1 Surveillance Expected to Be A Major Application for AI Based Cameras
6.4 Robots
6.4.1 Robotics is One of the Fastest Growing Market for Edge AI Hardware
6.5 Wearables
6.5.1 Eye Wear Expected to Be Major Market Edhe AI Hardware in Wearables
6.6 Smart Speaker
6.6.1 Smart Speakers are Now Being Used to Control Smart Home Products
6.7 Automotive
6.7.1 Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicles to Drive Edhe AI Hardware Market for Automotive
6.8 Smart Mirror
6.8.1 Retail to Be A Major Industry for Smart Mirror
7 Edge AI Hardware Market, By Processors
7.1 Introduction
7.2 CPU
7.2.1 CPU to Hold Largest Share of Edge AI Hardware Market for Processors
7.3 GPU
7.3.1 Automotive and Robotics to Be Major Market for GPU
7.4 Asic
7.4.1 CPU to Be Replaced By Asic for AI Based Applications
7.5 Others
8 Edge AI Hardware Market, By Power Consumption
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Less Than 1 W
8.2.1 Wearables Expected to Be the Major Contributors of Edge AI Hardware Market for Less Than 1 W Power Consumption
8.3 1-3 W
8.3.1 Smartphones to Dominate Edge AI Hardware Market for 1-3 W
8.4 3-5 W
8.4.1 Smart Speakers Expected to Lead Edge AI Hardware Market for 3-5 W
8.5 5-10 W
8.5.1 Surveillance Cameras and Drones Expected to Be Major Contributors to the Edge AI Hardware Market for 5-10 W
8.6 More Than 10 W
8.6.1 Automobile Expected to Grow at Highest Rate in Edge AI Hardware Market for 5-10 W
9 Edge AI Hardware Market, By Process
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Training
9.2.1 Training is Mostly Done on Cloud
9.3 Inference
9.3.1 Development of Efficient Processors Driving Edge Inference Market
10 Edge AI Hardware Market, By End-User Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Consumer Electronics
10.2.1 Smartphones
10.2.2 Wearables
10.2.3 Entertainment Robots
10.3 Smart Home
10.3.1 Smart Speaker
10.3.2 Smart Camera
10.3.3 Domestic Robots
10.4 Automotive & Transportation
10.4.1 Automobile
10.4.2 Surveillance Camera
10.4.3 Logistics Robots
10.5 Government
10.5.1 Surveillance Camera
10.5.2 Drones
10.6 Healthcare
10.6.1 Medical Robots
10.6.2 Wearables
10.7 Industrial
10.7.1 Industrial Robots
10.7.2 Drones
10.7.3 Cameras
10.8 Aerospace & Defense
10.8.1 Service Robots
10.9 Construction
10.9.1 Service Robots
10.9.2 Drones
10.10 Others
10.10.1 Surveillance Camera
10.10.2 Robots
10.10.3 Wearables
10.10.4 Smart Mirror
11 Geographic Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 US to Drive Edge AI Hardware Market in North America
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Canada Holds Significant Opportunities for Edge AI Hardware Growth in North America
11.2.3 Mexico
11.2.3.1 Mexico to Exhibit Highest Growth in Edge AI Hardware Growth in North America
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Germany is One of the Fastest Growing Market Edge AI Hardware in Europe
11.3.2 UK
11.3.2.1 The UK to Dominate Edge AI Hardware Market in Europe
11.3.3 France
11.3.3.1 Growing Demand for Surveillance to Drive Edge AI Hardware Market in France
11.3.4 Rest of Europe (RoE)
11.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)
11.4.1 China
11.4.1.1 AI Based Surveillance to Drive Edge AI Hardware Market in China
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.2.1 Robotics to Drive Edge AI Hardware Market in Japan
11.4.3 South Korea
11.4.3.1 Government Initiative to Drive Edge AI Hardware Market in Japan
11.4.4 Rest of APAC
11.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
11.5.1 Middle East & Africa (MEA)
11.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia, Israel and South Africa are Expected to Be the Major Contributors of Edge AI Hardware Market in Mea
11.5.2 South America
11.5.2.1 South America to Account for the Largest Share of Edge AI Hardware Market in RoW
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Edge AI Hardware Market
12.3 Competitive Situations and Trends
12.3.1 Product Launches
12.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, & Contracts
12.3.3 Acquisitions
12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.4.1 Visionary Leaders
12.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators
12.4.3 Innovators
12.4.4 Emerging Companies
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Intel Corporation
13.1.2 NVIDIA Corporation
13.1.3 Huawei
13.1.4 Qualcomm
13.1.5 Samsung Electronics
13.1.6 Apple
13.1.7 Microsoft
13.1.8 Micron Technology
13.1.9 Xilinx
13.1.10 ARM
13.1.11 Alphabet
13.1.12 Mediatek
13.1.13 Applied Brain Research
13.1.14 Horizon Robotics
13.1.15 Cadence
13.1.16 Ceva
13.1.17 Imagination Technologies
13.1.18 Synopsys Inc
13.1.19 Hailo
13.1.20 SecureRF Corporation
13.2 Other Key Players
13.2.1 Thinci
13.2.2 General Vision
13.2.3 Mythic
13.2.4 Adapteva, Inc.
13.2.5 Tenstorrent
13.2.6 Verisilicon
13.2.7 Videantis
