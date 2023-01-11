Global Edge AI Hardware Market Report 2022: Emergence Of 5G Networks That Integrate IT And Telecom Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Edge AI Hardware Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Function (Inference and Training), By Device Type, By Component (Processor, Memory and Sensor & Others), By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Edge AI Hardware Market size is expected to reach $21.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 17.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Growth Factors

Mission-Critical Applications Necessitating Minimal Latency And Real-Time Data Transmission



In edge AI, machine learning algorithms handle IoT-generated data on near-end devices to solve the issues of excessive latency and insufficient security. A vast amount of data collected by an IoT device is sent to the cloud, where machine learning (ML) models are executed and the processed data is transferred back to the device, which may cause a delay in response. However, AI in the gadget reduces data exchange, allowing for a quicker response.



The Emergence Of 5G Networks That Integrate IT And Telecom



IT and telecoms are collaborating to deliver new capabilities for high-end apps and reduce network latency with the introduction of 5G networks. The 5G network enables the development of data centers at edge modules and the implementation of industry-specific networks in a single environment using virtualization and software-defined networking principles. Critical AI applications like autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, surgery, and robotics require ultra-low latency.



Device Type Outlook



By Device Components, the Edge AI Hardware Market is segmented into Smartphones, Surveillance Cameras, Robots, Wearables, Edge Servers, Smart Speakers, Automotive, and Smart Mirrors. The smartphones segment acquired the highest revenue share in the edge AI hardware market in 2021. Due to theincreasing demand for smartphones is anticipated to boost the growth of the edge AI hardware market. Edge AI provides smartphones with enhanced imaging and photography skills, power efficiency, and security.



Function Outlook



Based on the Function, the Edge AI Hardware Market is bifurcated into Training and Inference. The inference segment procured the largest revenue share in the edge AI hardware market in 2021. The development of low-power and high-performance CPUs and the rising need for IoT applications have sparked a growing interest in edge artificial intelligence. Reduced latency resulting from the elimination of cloud data transmission is a major driver driving the edge AI market.



Vertical Outlook



On the basis of Vertical, the Edge AI Hardware Market is fragmented into Consumer Electronics, Smart Home, Automotive & Transportation, Government, Healthcare, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, and others. The healthcare segment registered a significant revenue share in the edge AI hardware market in 2021. As new initiatives to improve clinical, operational, and financial value across the continuum of care are implemented, the significance of edge computing and analytics will increase.



Component Outlook



By Component, the Edge AI Hardware Market is divided into Processor, Memory, and Sensors and others. The memory segment witnessed a substantial revenue share in the edge AI hardware market in 2021. In addition to the growth of new and incumbent memory, including flash storage technologies, several other technological advancements are allowing AI/ML jobs at the edge.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Edge AI Hardware Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment procured the highest revenue share in the edge AI hardware market in 2021. China is the largest artificial intelligence market in the Asia-Pacific area, followed by Japan; this makes the region a promising market for edge AI hardware applications. The presence of a high number of manufacturing businesses in China and Japan, in addition to the strong presence of automobile, electronics, and semiconductor industries, promotes the growth of the edge AI hardware market in the Asia Pacific.

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Apple, Inc.

MediaTek, Inc.

Qualcomm, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

Intel Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

IBM Corporation

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global



Chapter 4. Global Edge AI Hardware Market by Function



Chapter 5. Global Edge AI Hardware Market by Device Type



Chapter 6. Global Edge AI Hardware Market by Component



Chapter 7. Global Edge AI Hardware Market by Vertical



Chapter 8. Global Edge AI Hardware Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yah2e6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets