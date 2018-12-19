Global Edge Computing Market 2019-2023: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 41%
The "Global Edge Computing Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The availability of end-computing solutions that can operate independently will drive the edge computing market to grow at a CAGR of almost 41% during the forecast period.
The increase in the demand for low-latency in computing or decision-making tasks has been one of the driving factors in the market growth. The organizations to shift from centralized computing systems to decentralized computing systems such as edge computing. The rising demand for decentralized computing for reduces latency in decision making has propelled the edge computing markets growth in the next five years. Additionally, the Edge computing applications nodes reduces the round-trip time and also helps in eliminating single point failure.
Market Overview
Growing limitations of front-end devices
Front- end internet of things (IoT) devices have relatively limited hardware resources, computational power, and battery life compared with dedicated servers or data centers. The need to improve IoT device performance and battery life have been putting pressure on electronics manufactures to reduce energy consumption in these devices.
Data privacy and security concerns
Data security is an ongoing primary concern for most IT and network- enable organizations. Hardware infrastructure owned and operated by private service providers such as a data centers is covered under service agreements, and the risk associated with a data breach are share between the parted and users, which limits the liability of failure on the end- user.
Competitive Landscape
The edge computing market is moderately fragmented. The vendors in the market have started providing edge computing solutions that can operate independently such factors will propel the market growth. This encourages the entry of several established players that intensify the competition in the edge computing market. This will result in a more fragmented market where the level of competition is quite intense. Due to the growing need to differentiate their products from their competitors, edge computing companies have already started focusing on introducing new and innovative products.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Industrial manufacturing
- Telecom
- Mobility
- Government
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Finance
- Other end-users
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
PART 10: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 11: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cisco Systems
- Dell
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Intel
- Microsoft
- Nokia
