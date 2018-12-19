Global Edge Computing Market 2019-2023: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 41%

DUBLIN, Dec 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Edge Computing Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The availability of end-computing solutions that can operate independently will drive the edge computing market to grow at a CAGR of almost 41% during the forecast period.

The increase in the demand for low-latency in computing or decision-making tasks has been one of the driving factors in the market growth. The organizations to shift from centralized computing systems to decentralized computing systems such as edge computing. The rising demand for decentralized computing for reduces latency in decision making has propelled the edge computing markets growth in the next five years. Additionally, the Edge computing applications nodes reduces the round-trip time and also helps in eliminating single point failure.

Market Overview

Growing limitations of front-end devices

Front- end internet of things (IoT) devices have relatively limited hardware resources, computational power, and battery life compared with dedicated servers or data centers. The need to improve IoT device performance and battery life have been putting pressure on electronics manufactures to reduce energy consumption in these devices.

Data privacy and security concerns

Data security is an ongoing primary concern for most IT and network- enable organizations. Hardware infrastructure owned and operated by private service providers such as a data centers is covered under service agreements, and the risk associated with a data breach are share between the parted and users, which limits the liability of failure on the end- user.

Competitive Landscape

The edge computing market is moderately fragmented. The vendors in the market have started providing edge computing solutions that can operate independently such factors will propel the market growth. This encourages the entry of several established players that intensify the competition in the edge computing market. This will result in a more fragmented market where the level of competition is quite intense. Due to the growing need to differentiate their products from their competitors, edge computing companies have already started focusing on introducing new and innovative products.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Industrial manufacturing

Telecom

Mobility

Government

Retail

Healthcare

Finance

Other end-users

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

PART 10: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 11: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Cisco Systems

Dell

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Intel

Microsoft

Nokia

