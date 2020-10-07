Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market (2020 to 2025) - Increasing Spending on the Education Sector Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EdTech and Smart Classroom Market by Hardware (Interactive Displays, Interactive Projectors), System (LMS, SIS, TMS), Technology (Gamification, Analytics, Advanced Technology), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global EdTech and smart classroom market size is expected to grow from USD 85.8billion in 2020 to USD 181.3billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.1% during the forecast period.



The major factors driving the growth of the EdTech and smart classroom market include growing adoption of eLearning solutions, impact of COVID-19 pandemic and growing need for online teaching-learning models to continue the education system in lockdown.



Learning management system segment to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



The LMS applications are used for the supervision, certification, tracking, and offering of eLearning applications. These systems primarily track classroom instructions, automate learning administrations, and provide tools to manage and create content. They allow institutions to access educational content online, thereby enabling students to view materials using the web browser. There exists a wide range of systems that deal with management training and educational records, which facilitate blended and online courses for collaboration between teachers and students.



Higher education segment to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period



Tablet computing, gamification, learning analytics, 3D printing, and wearable technical gadgets, such as small motion sensors, fitness trackers, and smartwatches have changed the vision of higher education and its operations. Education technology has completely revolutionized higher education, helping the segment to overcome all the traditional barriers that were imposed by space and time. Apart from this technical demand, there are many universities, which are themselves facing new challenges related to equipping the students with adequate higher education. University students are provided with advanced education technologies and knowledge so that when required, students can leverage this technology even when they are on the campus premises.



North America to account for the largest market share during the forecast period



North America plays a huge role in the development of technologies, which helps in the adoption of new EdTech solutions across major end user segments. A significant increase in the number of mobile learning applications has been witnessed in the region. According to an article published by Edweek Market Brief in February 2019, spending on educational technology to date exhibits to be more than USD 13.0 billion in the US alone. The North America Education Technology (EdTech) market is growing significantly with abundant investments. In 2017, investments in EdTech products were more than USD 9.5 billion. This market has also brought in many programs that are designed to help with elementary math and English skills. Various students and educators in the region are adopting mobile apps, allowing them to access information at any time and any place.



A large number of organizations in North America are adopting learning technologies that are not limited to internal training purposes. Learning technologies, such as ones provided by Docebo, should become a part of the larger spectrum of systems and be able to integrate seamlessly with different IT legacy systems, such as ERP, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and video conferencing tools. North America is expected to integrate EdTech solutions as it enables users to increase the collaboration and connections in the learning environment. The North American adoption and market share is significantly higher as compared to other regions, as enterprises here are more receptive to the implementation of such solutions.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Overview of the Edtech and Smart Classroom Market

4.2 North America: Market, by Educational System and Country

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Market, by Educational System and Country



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Proliferation of Connected Devices in the Education Sector

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Elearning Solutions

5.2.1.3 Growing Use of AI and Ml in Smart Learning

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Cyberattacks on Educational Institutes and Enterprises to Raise Data Security and Privacy Concerns

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Potential Growth Opportunities for System Integrators

5.2.3.2 Increasing Spending on the Education Sector

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Producing Elearning Content

5.2.4.2 Inability to Manage Real-Time and Unstructured Data

5.3 Case Study Analysis

5.3.1 Use Case 1: Cisco

5.3.2 Use Case 2: Google

5.3.3 Use Case 3: Microsoft

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.5 Average Selling Price: Edtech and Smart Classroom Market

5.6 Value Chain Analysis: Market

5.7 Technology Analysis: Market

5.8 Ecosystem: Market

5.9 COVID-19 Impact: Market



6 Edtech and Smart Classroom Market, by Hardware

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Hardware: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Hardware: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Interactive Projectors

6.3 Interactive Displays

6.4 Other Hardware



7 Edtech and Smart Classroom Market, by Education System

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Educational System: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Educational System: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Learning Management System

7.3 Student Information System

7.4 Classroom Assessment System

7.5 Classroom Collaboration System

7.6 Classroom Management System

7.7 Document Management System

7.8 Student Response System

7.9 Talent Management System



8 Edtech and Smart Classroom Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 End-user: Edtech and Smart Classroom Drivers

8.1.2 End-user: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Kindergarten

8.3 K-12

8.4 Higher Education



9 Edtech and Smart Classroom Market, by Deployment Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Deployment Type: Edtech and Smart Classroom Drivers

9.1.2 Deployment Type: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 On-Premises

9.3 Cloud



10 Edtech and Smart Classroom Market, by Enabling Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Enabling Technology: Edtech and Smart Classroom Drivers

10.1.2 Enabling Technology: COVID-19 Impact

10.2 Gamification

10.3 Analytics

10.4 Enterprise Resource Planning

10.5 Security

10.6 Advanced Technology



11 Edtech and Smart Classroom Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Market Share Analysis of Top Market Players

12.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

12.5 Ranking of Key Market Players in Market

12.6 Competitive Scenario

12.6.1 New Product/Solution Launches and Product Enhancements

12.6.2 Acquisitions

12.6.3 Partnerships and Agreements



13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

13.1 Competitive Evaluation Matrix

13.1.1 Star

13.1.2 Pervasive

13.1.3 Emerging Leaders

13.1.4 Participant

13.2 Company Profiles

13.2.1 Apple

13.2.2 Cisco

13.2.3 Blackboard

13.2.4 IBM

13.2.5 Dell EMC

13.2.6 Google

13.2.7 Microsoft

13.2.8 Oracle

13.2.9 SAP

13.2.10 Instructure

13.2.11 2U Inc

13.2.12 Ellucian

13.2.13 Campus Management

13.2.14 Lenovo

13.2.15 Smart Technologies

13.2.16 Cornerstone Ondemand

13.2.17 D2L

13.2.18 Workday

13.2.19 Discovery Communication

13.2.20 Promethene

13.3 Right-To-Win

13.4 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant

13.4.1 Responsive Companies

13.4.2 Progressive Companies

13.4.3 Dynamic Companies

13.4.4 Starting Blocks

13.5 Startup/SME Company Profiles

13.5.1 Byju's

13.5.2 Yuanfudao

13.5.3 Vipkid

13.5.4 17Zuoye

13.5.5 Udemy

13.5.6 Udacity

13.5.7 Age of Learning

13.5.8 Coursera

13.5.9 Brightbytes



