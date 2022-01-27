Global Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms Market Report 2022-2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms estimated at US$84 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$207.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% over the analysis period.

Education embedded with information technology holds bright prospects to address varying requirements of students and present new opportunities for learners irrespective of geographical boundaries.

The growth in the Ed Tech and smart classroom market is being driven by several factors, including rising demand for eLearning solutions, increasing use of connected devices in education institutions, rising implementation of government schemes across several emerging countries for promoting education, lower developmental costs and expanded ease of use, growing demand for digital education, rising need to keep education system running amid the pandemic, and rising adoption of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) in smart learning.

Ongoing efforts by leading EdTech players to provide students with online textbooks are reducing classroom costs and addressing shortage of resources. Education curriculum is expected to be significantly influenced by the power of data and related insights, which are bound to influence EdTech.

Data and associated analytics are expected to provide educators with insights into student behavior and interaction with the content. In the coming years, technologies, such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are anticipated to witness greater implementation in classrooms as learning tools.

There are currently various AR experiences and apps available in the market to help students learn K-12 lessons across a wide range of topics, from history to science and mathematics. Following a consistent growth in the recent years, the EdTech market boomed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling venture capital funding to post an impressive spike.



Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.7% CAGR to reach US$92.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Content segment is readjusted to a revised 18.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37% share of the global Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classrooms market.

Hardware improvements and ubiquity of smartphones are key factors that are expected to drive the adoption of VR in e-Learning on a wider scale.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $29.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $43.5 Billion by 2026

North America represents the largest regional market for Ed Tech and smart classrooms, attributed to the strong presence of smart device manufacturers, Ed Tech companies, and cloud service providers, coupled with increased penetration of advanced technologies within the region's schools and educational institutions.

The Asia-Pacific region is benefitting from rising focus of educational institutions on digital solutions for pushing operating efficiency. Countries such as China, Indonesia, India and Malaysia are reporting high penetration of student information systems in K-12 Education for aiding school management and providing relevant information to students.



Software Segment to Reach $39.8 Billion by 2026

EdTech software allows teachers to run pre-recorded or live classes, enabling students to access these resources digitally from anywhere. EdTech apps are playing an important role in enabling educators to monitor student engagement and attention through remote learning.

Many higher education institutions have also been live-streaming their classes to several classrooms as well as adopting learning management system (LMS) software solutions for the creation, distribution, and management of educational content.

Various players serving the education technology market are offering better systems, software and hardware to improve synchronous or asynchronous learning abilities in classroom or home settings. In the global Software segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.2% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$36.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.9 Billion by the year 2026.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

Changing Face of Education Amid COVID-19

COVID-19 Brings Virtual K-12 Schooling to the Fore

How COVID-19 Sabbatical is Charting Path for Strong Foundation of Digital Learning in Education Space

Pandemic Expedites Growth in EdTech Sector

Virtual & Flexible Learning: Bright EdTech Points for Future of Education in Post-Pandemic World

EdTech: An Introduction

Imminent Trends to Watch-For in EdTech Space

Smart Classrooms: Accelerating Education Sector into Smarter Future

Challenges and Issues

Regional Market Analysis

Emerging Economies Drive Growth in the Market

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 326 Featured)

Apple, Inc.

Blackboard, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell EMC

Discovery Communications, Inc.

DynaVox Mayer-Johnson

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

Jenzabar, Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Promethean, Inc.

Saba Software, Inc.

SMART Technologies ULC

Toshiba Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

EdTech Emerges as New Potential Vertical for Investors

2021 Edtech IPOs in the US & Asia

Education Set to Experience Impressive Makeover with Influx of Smart Technologies

Technology Categories Seeing the Most Investment

Gamification of Learning, A Lucrative Way to Improve Learning Outcomes

Web Conferencing Accelerates Move towards Location Agnostic Interactive and Synchronous Learning in Education Sector

e-Learning Brings in a New Transformation in Education Sector

Video Use in e-Learning Witnesses Robust Growth

Higher User Engagement with Short Videos as Compared to Other Forms of Content Drives the Value of Creating Short But Effective e-Learning Video Content: % Engagement Loss by Video Length

IoT to Augment Education Technology

Rapid Internet Penetration Catalyzes Broad Based Growth

Immersive Learning: The Next Big Thing in the Ed Tech Market

Virtual Reality (VR) & Wearable Devices Contribute to Cost-effective Online Learning & Training

Artificial Intelligence: Posed to Play a Key Role in EdTech Ecosystem

AI Widens Role in e-Learning

How AI is Influencing Higher Education

Learning Management Tools to Gain Traction

Cloud: Growing Domain for Remote Learning Development & Delivery

Big Data Set to Widen its Footprint in the EdTech Domain

Student Information Systems (SIS):Foster Conducive Information-Exchange Environment to Benefit Administration & Students

Cloud-based SIS: Delivering Compelling Merits over On-Premise Systems

Innovations Enhance Features & Functionality

K-12 Schools & Colleges Benefit from SIS

Integration with LMS to Augment Relevance of SIS

Growing Role of Educational ERP in Improving Operational Efficiency

Pandemic Drives Adoption of Educational ERP

Emerging Technological Trends Favor Education ERP Software Market

Drive towards Going Paperless Widens Uptake among Educational Institutions

Unified SIS-ERP Systems Seek Increasing Role

Analytics Feature Augments Education ERP

Market to Benefit from Growing Number of Educational Institutions

Ongoing Digital Transformation in Higher Education Augurs Well

Adaptive Learning Holds Significant Potential

Digital Education Content Widens Reach to Larger Learner Pool

Creation of a Personalized Learning Drives Uptake of Digital Content

Growing Population of Younger Demographics to Augment Future Demand

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

