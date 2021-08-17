Global EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices Report 2021-2027 - Growing Prevalence of Obesity, Cardiovascular and Autoimmune Diseases Drive Demand
Aug 17, 2021, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the period 2020-2027.
Electroencephalograph Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electromyography/Evoked Potential Units segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $296.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The EEG, EMG and Evoked Potential Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$296.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$357.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Monitoring of Brain's Activity Gains Importance Globally
- Recent Market Activity
- Developed Regions Dominate, While Developing Markets to Drive Growth
- EEG Leads the Pack
- Competitive Scenario
- Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand
- Rising Disease Prevalence Fuels Market Growth
- Healthcare Economics and its Impact on Medical Device Spending
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 37 Featured)
- Cadwell Laboratories, Inc. (US)
- Compumedics Limited (Australia)
- EB Neuro S.P.A. (Italy)
- Electrical Geodesics, Inc. (US)
- Lifelines Neurodiagnostic Systems, Inc. (US)
- Natus Medical Incorporated (US)
- NeuroWave Systems, Inc. (US)
- Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)
- Nihon Kohden America, Inc. (US)
- Noraxon U.S.A., Inc. (US)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Superior Benefits Puts EEG Ahead of Its Competition
- Technology-Driven Products Gain Acceptance
- Australian Scientist Develops BARIndex Technology for Interpreting EEG Data
- Market Witnesses Launch of Improved EEG Amplifier Technologies
- Growing Prevalence of Obesity, Cardiovascular and Autoimmune Diseases Drive Demand
- Higher Incidences of Epilepsy in Developing Countries Propel EEG-EMG Market
- Dearth of EEG Technicians Expected to Boost Demand for Automated Equipment
- EEG Processor Market to Grow at Brisk Pace
- Growing Demand for Long-Term Monitoring of Neurological Diseases
- Neonatal EEG Monitoring - Facilitating Early Detection of Brain Damage in Infants
- Rising Significance of EEG Systems in Intensive Care Units
- Video EEG Monitoring Systems - Ideal for Long-Term Epilepsy Monitoring
- Brain Signal Analysis Software Market to Register Robust Growth
- Limitations Prevent Proliferation of Wearable EEG Systems
- Medical Device Electrodes Market to Register Robust Growth
- Trends in EEG Electrodes
- Surface Electrodes -The Most Popular EEG Electrode Option
- Technological Advancements in EEG Electrodes
- A Review of Select Other Technologies for EEG Electrodes
- Combination Material-Based EEG Electrodes - Most Common and Affordable
- Disposable EEG Electrodes - Advantages and Disadvantages
- Dry, Portable Electrode Sets Take EEG beyond Laboratory
- Smartphone-Enabled EEG for Rapid Brain Injury Identification
- New, Less-Damaging Soft Electrodes Improve Diagnostic Outcomes in Brain Function
- Dissolvable Electrodes in Development for Brain Diagnosis
- New Miniature Ear-borne Electrodes Enable Unobtrusive EEG Recording
- Engineers from Imperial College Develop Novel EEG Device
- Imec and Holst Centre Unveil Portable Wireless EEG Device
- NIC Scientists Discover New Process to Accurately Detect Brain's Electrical Activity
- Scientists Develop ICA Technique for Capturing Brain Dynamics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest Of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest Of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest Of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest Of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 37
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbnusb
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
