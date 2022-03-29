Global Egg Packaging Market to Surpass US$ 7,671.8 Mn by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The global Egg Packaging Market was valued at US$ 4,923.8 Mn in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Egg Packaging Market:

Rising egg production and consumer demand for easy transportation and highly cost-effective customized packaging are expected to drive the egg packaging market growth. Optimal egg protection that prevents breaking of eggs throughout the supply chain, from storage through distribution and transportation. Molded egg packaging preserves the quality of egg by preventing moisture loss and rotting. Additionally, molded packaging is ergonomic and tactile, making it ideal for eggs.

In recent times, environmental solutions have been in trend. Paper egg box is a cost-effective way to store eggs, which is also recyclable. Egg packaging which made from paper and cardboard are compostable. Responsible recycling of waste paper and packaging reduces litter and landfill. It reduces waste from breakage, spoilage, and contamination while also extending the product's shelf life. The egg packaging market is growing due to factors such as cost-effectiveness, lightweight, and ease of handling of eggs in recyclable packaging such as paper, cardboard, and cartons.

Key Market Takeaways

The global egg packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period (2021-2028). . The market is driven by the significant growth in the food and beverage industry. Due to Rapid growth of restaurants, hotels, cafes, and bakeries and subsequent increase in these sectors experimenting with various egg-based dishes have resulted in increasing demand for effective egg storage and packaging solutions.

Major players operating in the global egg packaging market include Hartmann, Tekni-Plex, MyPak Packaging, Dispak, Celluloses De La Loire (CDL), DFM Packaging Solutions, Ovotherm, Pactiv, Huhtamaki, and DAVA Foods.

Major players are opting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and capacity expansion, owing to rising demand for egg packaging. For instance, in January 2020, a Denmark-based packaging company Hartmann announced its expansion in India with the acquisition of Mohan Fibre (Mohan Fibre is a leading provider of moulded fibre packaging for the fruit, poultry and food service industry) . The acquisition was made for US$ 18.08 million. This acquisition helps Hartmann to increasing their Egg and fruit packaging production globally.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Egg Packaging Market, By Material Type:

Paper

Paperboard



Recycled



Molded cup



Others

Plastic

Polyethylene



Terephthalate



Polystyrene



Others

Others

Global Egg Packaging Market, By Packaging Type:

Egg Cartons

Egg Trays

Others

Global Egg Packaging Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.



Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.



Germany



Italy



France



Spain



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Australia



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries



Israel



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

