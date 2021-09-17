Global Egg Powder Market Thrives as Frequency of Avian Flu Increases, Says Fairfield Market Research

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming report by Fairfield Market Research indicates that the global egg powder market will see a northward gain in the coming years. Between the forecast years of 2021 and 2025, the demand for egg powder will be driven by consumers seeking food products with longer shelf life. the use of egg powder as a replacement to actual egg is expected to give the market a definitive boost. Easier to handle and store are also key attributes that are favour market growth. Fairfield Market Research predicts that the global egg powder market stands to compete with egg consumption fairly and squarely as lifestyles undergo change.

Higher Frequency of Avian Flu Brings Attention to Global Egg Powder Market

In recent years, the spread of bird flu has created fear amongst consumers about egg consumption. The demand for eggs plummeted in India, Europe, and in UAE due to bird flu in 2020. However, to ensure intake of protein remains unaffected despite the flu breakout, consumers are opting for egg powder. Similar speculation during the early days of COVID-19 hampered egg consumption, bringing the spotlight on egg powder as a convenient substitute. A change in consumer sentiment is expected to play a pivotal role in the shape of the global egg powder market. The global egg powder market also stands to benefit from the fluctuating prices of eggs as industrial users seek price stability.

Bakers to Show Keen Interest in Egg Powder as Demand Increases

The demand for egg powder will be especially high amongst bakers as it ensures price and quality stability. The constant threat of eggs being affected by avian flu will be the primary reason for the higher uptake of egg powder by bakers. In addition, the varying transport costs that add to the eventual cost of eggs creating price volatility is also expected to encourage bakers to opt for egg powder, which has a stable price. The bakery segment is expected to lead the global egg powder market as the number of bakeries across the globe increase and with a greater number of people taking up home baking. The rise of artisanal baking for leisure and commercial reasons has also contributed to an increase in the sales of egg powder, which is used for making a multitude of baked items.

Asia Pacific Slated to Lead Global Egg Powder Market

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a lion's share in the global egg powder market. The regional market is expected to win on the basis of the sheer volume of consumption as China and India boast a huge population base. Longer shelf life, affordability, and ability to consume eggs in tough terrains where regular food supply remains challenged are some of the driving factors for Asia Pacific egg powder market. Furthermore, increasing consumption of baked products amongst the younger group of people is also expected to drive up the demand for egg powder in the coming years.

Key players operating in the global egg powder market are SKM egg products, Wulro Food Group (Dutch Egg Powder Solution), Ovostar Union N.V., Igreca, Pulviver, Eggway, Sanovo Egg Group, Oskaloosa Foods, The VH group (Venkys), and Ovobel Foods Limited.

