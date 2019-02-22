Global Egg Powder Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egg Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global egg powder market reached a volume of around 197,552 Tons in 2018, growing at a CAGR of around 4.5% during 2011-2018.

One of the major factors driving the global demand of egg powder is its long shelf life and portability. Egg powder has a shelf-life of 5 to 10 years and is non-perishable, when stored in an air-tight container. It can easily be transported and does not require refrigeration, unlike real eggs which have high chances of cracking. Apart from providing the same amount of protein as regular eggs, it is also lactose free, low in carbohydrate, cholesterol and fat, and also offers reduced weight per volume as compared to whole egg.

Egg powder is also highly convenient to use because of its physical form which leads to low to none product wastage and generates no residue after usage like in case of shell eggs. Egg powders are also available in a versatile product range such as egg white powder, egg yolk powder, whole egg powder and egg shell powder. These varied product range can cater to different needs of people. Egg white powder is rich in protein content whereas egg yolk powder contains bulk of the egg's fat. A person who is opting for low-calorie, high-protein diet can easily consume egg white powder without putting any effort in the tedious segregation process of egg yolk and egg white.

Catalysed by its numerous benefits, egg powder has become a crucial element in countless applications of the food industry due to its exceptional binding and emulsion capabilities.

Looking forward, the global egg powder market is expected to reach a volume of around 251,076 Tons by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 4% during 2019-2024.

Market Summary:

Based on the type, the global egg powder market has been segmented into whole egg powder, yolk egg powder and white egg powder. Whole egg powder currently represents the largest segment.

Region-wise, the global egg powder market has been segmented into Europe , Asia-Pacific , North America , Middle East & Africa , and Latin America . Amongst these, Europe represented the biggest market.

, , , & , and . Amongst these, represented the biggest market. On the basis of end-use, bakery represented the largest application segment for egg powder. Bakery was followed by sauces, dressings & mixes.

Some of the key players in the industry include - Sanovo Group, Weko Group, Eurovo S.R.L., Rembrandt Enterprises Inc., Rose Acre Farms, Inc., Kewpie Egg Corporation, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Egg Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by End Use

5.5 Market Forecast



6. Global Egg Processing Market

6.1 Market Performance

6.2 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.3 Market Breakup by Region

6.4 Market Forecast



7 Global Egg Powder Market

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Performance

7.2.1 Volume Trends

7.2.2 Value Trends

7.3 Price Analysis

7.3.1 Key Price Indicators

7.3.2 Price Structure

7.3.3 Price Trends

7.4 Market Breakup by Region

7.5 Market Breakup by Type

7.6 Market Breakup by End Use

7.7 Market Forecast

7.8 SWOT Analysis

7.9 Value Chain Analysis

7.9.1 Poultry Farms

7.9.2 Egg Processors

7.9.3 Distributors and Exporters

7.9.4 Retailers

7.9.5 End-Users

7.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

7.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



8 Global Egg Powder Market: Performance by Region



9 Global Egg Powder Market: Breakup by Type

9.1 Whole Egg Powder

9.2 Yolk Egg Powder

9.3 White Egg Powder



10 Global Egg Powder Market: Breakup by End-Use

10.1 Bakery

10.2 Sauces, Dressings and Mixes

10.3 Others (Desserts, Dietary Supplements, Pharma, etc.)



11 Global Egg Powder Market: Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Structure

11.2 Key Players



12 Egg Powder Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Detailed Process Flow

12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13.1 Land Requirement and Expenditures

13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

13.3 Plant Machinery

13.4 Plant Layout

13.5 Machinery Pictures

13.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

13.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

13.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

13.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

13.10 Utility Requirements

13.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

13.12 Other Capital Investments



14 Loans and Financial Assistance



15 Project Economics

15.1 Capital Cost of the Project

15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

15.3 Product Pricing

15.4 Income Projections

15.5 Expenditure Projections

15.6 Taxation and Depreciation

15.7 Financial Analysis

15.8 Profit Analysis



16 Key Player Profiles

16.1 Sanovo Group

16.2 Weko Group

16.3 Eurovo S.R.L

16.4 Rembrandt Enterprises, Inc.

16.5 Rose Acre Farms, Inc.

16.6 KEWPIE Egg Corporation



