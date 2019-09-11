Global Eggs Markets Report 2019: Historical Data 2014-2018 & Market Forecasts 2019-2022

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egg Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Egg Market Forecast to 2022 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global egg market.

The eggs market consists of the sale of raw eggs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce raw eggs, including poultry farms and other entities which breed, and/or hatch and/or raise hens and other birds. Market size in this market is valued at farm gate prices. The egg market includes eggs from hens, ducks, geese, quails and other birds. This market excludes sales of bird meat and processed eggs. This market also excludes the proceeds from the captive (internal) consumption of the eggs for further processing.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the egg? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Egg market global report from the author answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global egg market, accounting for 56% of the market in 2018. South America was the second largest region accounting for 13% of the global egg market. Africa was the smallest region in the global egg market.



Entities in the egg farming industry are using innovative technologies such as HyperEye to optimize the production of eggs. HyperEye technology identifies the gender of eggs before incubation. This technology saves hatcheries the cost of incubating eggs that will never hatch or be used in the egg farming industry, reduces waste and improves animal welfare. Many companies in Canada are adopting this technology with the help of funds from the government and the Canadian Agricultural Adaptation Program.



Companies Mentioned

Cal-Maine Foods Inc.

Protena Animal S.A. DE C.V.

Rose Acre Farms Inc.

Charoen Pokphand Group

ISE Foods Inc.

