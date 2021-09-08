Global eHealth Market to Advance at CAGR of 16.5% During Forecast Period; Increasing Implementation of Secure Telehealth Systems Boosts Adoption of Services in eHealth Industry - TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth Market: Broad Contours



ICT-based digital health interventions are becoming a key part of modern healthcare systems. The growing implementation of mobile telehealth systems, notably telemedicine and acceptance of various mobile health apps among patients are reshaping clinical practice and processes. The evolution of the eHealth market has supported concerted efforts of payers, providers, and governments for raising efficiency in national health systems.

Innovations in real-time health systems (RTHS) have paved the way for better framework for data interoperability across the care continuum, eventually increasing precision in disease diagnosis and therapeutics. The relentless focus on improving privacy of patients and data security is expected to drive the implementation of eHealth solutions and acceptance of services, thus propelling the global eHealth at a CAGR of 16.5% during 2020 – 2030.

Telemedicine is an emerging opportunity, with mobile health apps showing vast potential for managing chronic conditions and reducing avoidable surgeries. An example is the use of medical AI in reducing chronic disease care in dementia. Moreover this is driving the demand for mHealth apps and other digital interventions for gastroenterology.

The use of electronic health records (EHR) for integrating health-related services has improved access to care. The growing demand for digital medical solutions has offered various perceived benefits in improving clinical decision making, notably in improving doctor-patient interaction. Evidently, the penetration of telemedicine in remote patient care has resulted in sizable revenue gains for eHealth market players.

Key Findings of eHealth Market Study

Rise in integration of ICT-driven e-Health with clinical practice: Various eHealth programs in developed countries have witnessed healthcare professional leveraging ICT for bringing innovations in healthcare delivery. Developing economies have grown their investments in eHealth systems due to several perceived benefits of streamlining medical evaluations, remote monitoring, and integration of health data. Particularly, the adoption of eHealth solutions for chronic conditions management has expanded the scope of investments by IT players in the eHealth market.

Training services impel implementation of home telehealth programs: Medical education and training for healthcare staff, particularly for physicians forms a key part of the success of the eHealth system. Furthermore, evidence-based digital health interventions will gain acceptance growing IT skills in operating ICT systems. In addition, continued focus of regulators on addressing emerging data privacy and security collected in mobile health systems has nudged IT players to strengthen technology frameworks to gain patients' trust. Secure eHealth services will shape the future directions in the eHealth market. A case in point is various initiatives taken by the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians to monitor security and privacy aspects in mHealth apps and telehealth applications.

Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic presents Huge Opportunities: Home telehealth programs have recently shown considerable positive impact on national emergencies and health crisis. The healthcare system of numerous countries during the COVID-19 pandemic have leveraged eHealth technologies. Urgent care centers have increasingly used RTHS for home-based care to deliver systemic services to general population.

eHealth Market: Drivers

The adoption of ICT-based health solutions has gained pace on the back of the growing acceptance of IT-based systems among medical professionals and target patient population, propelling industry interest in eHealth systems

Payers and providers are appreciating the potential of real-time health system (RTHS) for affordable and precision medical care to individuals and communities, thereby pushing new avenues in the eHealth market. Access to real-time data particularly have proved crucial for patient care in emergency settings, for instance. Furthermore, the need for seamless communication in healthcare services has driven the evolution of eHealth systems.

Growing traction of direct-to-consumer health services to increase access to care is a key driver that will shape the directions of future eHealth market growth

eHealth Market: Regional Dynamics

North America held majority of share of the global eHealth market in 2019. The regional market is anticipated to retain its lead in near future, expanding at a CAGR of 16.2% between 2020 and 2030. There is a widespread implementation of electronic health record (EHR) in hospitals, especially in the U.S. and Canada . Rise in investments in real-time health system, including mobile health apps will propel revenue generation of the regional market through 2030.

The Asia Pacific eHealth market is expected to advance at the high CAGR during the forecast period. Growing acceptance of eHealth apps and advancements in ICT infrastructure across the region notably in China and Japan are projected to offer opportunities for market players in the near future.

eHealth Market: Key Industry Players

Some of the key players in the eHealth market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare Ltd, Epic Systems Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Cerner Corporation, and Allscript Healthcare Solution, Inc.

Global eHealth Market: Segmentation

eHealth Market, by Component

Solutions

Electronic Health Records (EHR)



Laboratory Management Systems (LMS)



Telehealth



Medical Image Analysis Systems



Clinical Decision Support Systems



Pharmacy Information Systems



Others (PACS & VNA, etc.)

Services

Consultation & Diagnosis



Health Monitoring

eHealth Market, by End User

Healthcare Payers/ Consumers

Hospitals/ Clinics

Pharmaceuticals

Others (Home Healthcare Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, etc.)

eHealth Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

SOURCE Transparency Market Research