Global Elapegademase-lvlr Market to be Worth US$16.9 Mn by 2025 as Diagnostics Improve - QY Research

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QY Research recently published a research report, titled "Global Elapegademase-lvlr Market Research Report 2019". The research report evaluates the progress of this market against the backdrop of changing healthcare sector and pharmaceutical industry. The report has been collated using primary and secondary data to give the readers a precise and an accurate understanding of the overall market. Analysts have studied the historical data and compared it to the current market trends to give the readers a fair outlook of the market.

According to research analysts, the global elapegademase-lvlr market was valued at US$11 mn in 2018 and is expected to be worth US$16.9 mn by the end of 2025. During the forecast period of 2019 and 2025, the global market for elapegademase-lvlr is expected to surge steadily at a CAGR of 3.5%.

Global Elapegademase-lvlr Market: Drivers

Elapegademase-lvlr is used for treating adenosine deaminase severe combined immune deficiency (ADA-SCID) in both pediatric and adult patients. This is an inherited disorder that impacts the immune system of the patient leading to severe combined immunodeficiency or SCID. It makes the patient severely prone to bacterial, fungal, and viral infections, which can prove to be life-threatening. Elapegademase-lvlr, also known as Revcovi, is administered via injection as may be direction by the physician. The growing diagnosis of ADA-SCID amongst newborns is expected to drive the demand for elapegademase-lvlr in the coming years. In many cases, diagnosis of late onset of ADA-SCID is also expected to spike the revenues for this therapy.

On the flip side, the global market for elapegademase-lvlr faces certain challenges. Adverse reactions such as autoimmune thrombocytopenia, hemolytic anemia, thrombocytopenia thrombocythemia, and autoimmune hemolytic anemia are expected to restrain the market. Lack of awareness and improper diagnostic equipment in developing parts of the world are also expected to hamper market growth.

Global Elapegademase-lvlr Market: Segmentation

Elapegademase-lvlr is available in pre-filled and vial formats. Hospitals and pharmacies are the key retail agents for the drug that are prescribed to adults and children. The report indicates that the usage of this therapy will remain high amongst children due to early diagnosis.

Global Elapegademase-lvlr Market: Regional Segmentation

In terms of geography, the global elapegademase-lvlr market is segmented into North America, Europe, Japan, and Rest of the World. Analysts have studied the changing dynamics of the region to understand its impact on the demand and sales of elapegademase-lvlr. The same information has been authenticated by market experts to ensure that the readers receive accurate assessment.

Global Elapegademase-lvlr Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading players operating in the global elapegademase-lvlr market are Leadiant Biosciences, Orchard Therapeutics, and Teijin Pharma. In a recent development, Leadiant Biosciences received approval from FDA for Revcovi, which is set to change the game of ADA-SCID patients in the coming years. The treatment will gradually replace its predecessor Adagen, which was an animal-based enzyme therapy. The new therapy is far more reliable and is efficient. Investments in drug developments and clinical trials will be the way forward for companies in this market.

