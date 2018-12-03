Global Elderberry Market 2018-2022

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 104 Pages, November 2018



About this market

The rising consumer orientation toward H and W has resulted in increased adoption of healthy food and a healthy lifestyle. Many dietary and health issues such as obesity and undernutrition have led to high demand for healthier foods such as Superfruits that are rich in nutrients, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Therefore, the demand for fruits such as acai berry, Bilberry, and pomegranate is increasing due to their inherent nutritional and bioactive content. Consequently, vendors are launching new products with elderberry as an ingredient. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the elderberry market will grow at a CAGR of over 7% by 2022.



Market overview

Health benefits of elderberry

The key reasons boosting the demand and consumption of elderberries are the health benefits associated with elderberry products. Elderberry has been considered a medicinal plant with rich nutrient content and is also a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants such as vitamin C, vitamin A iron, and potassium. Therefore, elderberry products are generally associated with nutritional and medicinal benefits such as alleviation of cold and flu.

Increasing popularity of substitute products

The popularity of elderberry is being mitigated by the increasing use of substitute products such as blueberry, cranberry, and acai berry owing to the limited availability of elderberry across the world. Therefore, the increasing popularity of substitutes acts as a major challenge for the elderberry market.

Competitive landscape

The elderberry market appears to be concentrated owing to the presence of a few companies. Some of the top companies in the elderberry market include Gaia Herbs, General Nutrition Centers, Nature's Way Product, Pharmacare US, and Pukka Herbs. Factors that are responsible for the growth of the elderberry market include the health benefits of elderberry and the increasing demand for superfruits.

'With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities. Several companies in the market are focusing on launching new products with elderberry as an ingredient.'



