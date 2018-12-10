Global Elderberry Markets to 2022 with Gaia Herbs, General Nutrition Centers, Nature's Way Product, Pharmacare US, and Pukka Herbs Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Elderberry Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The elderberry market will grow at a CAGR of over 7% by 2022.

The rising consumer orientation toward H and W has resulted in increased adoption of healthy food and a healthy lifestyle. Many dietary and health issues such as obesity and undernutrition have led to high demand for healthier foods such as Superfruits that are rich in nutrients, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Therefore, the demand for fruits such as acai berry, Bilberry, and pomegranate is increasing due to their inherent nutritional and bioactive content. Consequently, vendors are launching new products with elderberry as an ingredient.

The key reasons boosting the demand and consumption of elderberries are the health benefits associated with elderberry products. Elderberry has been considered a medicinal plant with rich nutrient content and is also a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants such as vitamin C, vitamin A iron, and potassium. Therefore, elderberry products are generally associated with nutritional and medicinal benefits such as alleviation of cold and flu.

The popularity of elderberry is being mitigated by the increasing use of substitute products such as blueberry, cranberry, and acai berry owing to the limited availability of elderberry across the world. Therefore, the increasing popularity of substitutes acts as a major challenge for the elderberry market.

Key Players

Gaia Herbs

General Nutrition Centers

Nature's Way Product

Pharmacare US

Pukka Herbs

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

H and W - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Beverages - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Foods - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market overview

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing demand for superfruits and functional ingredients

Growing demand for health supplements

Increasing popularity of vegan diets

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

