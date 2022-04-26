Global Electric & Acoustic Guitar Strings Market Report to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

DUBLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Electric & Acoustic Guitar Strings Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Guitar strings can vibrate freely. Guitar strings are lengths of a flexible material that a musical instrument holds under tension controllably. Guitars typically have six strings with different thickness. Guitar string is the vibrating element.



Increasing sales of guitars across the world is expected to drive demand for electric & acoustic guitar strings over the forecast period. The increasing number of music festivals and live concerts at the global level is driving the sales of guitars. Participation of young generation in these concerts and festivals is promoting organization of music festivals and live concerts. For instance, according to a data published by SCI Maritime Training Institute (MTI), an integral part of The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. (SCI) in 2019, the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami drew over 180,000 guests and nearly 200 million eager hip-hop fans in May 2018.

Various electric & acoustic manufacturers have been focusing on the development of innovative products related to the target market. The new guitar strings coupled with innovations in strings will allow for improved tone when playing high up the neck of the instrument. Additionally, the innovative guitar strings do not require any expensive changes to guitar players' existing instruments.

Moreover, key players are focusing on various strategies such as regional expansion coupled with business expansion. For instance, in March 2020, D'Addario & Co., a manufacturer of strings for musical instruments, announced to commence direct distribution of its products to the Italian dealer network from June 2020. The company will provide a direct sales and marketing service to Italy from its office based in Lyon.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of global electric & acoustic guitar strings market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global electric & acoustic guitar strings market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include D'Addario & Co., Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, Gibson Brands, Ernie Ball Inc., GHS Strings, C. F. Martin & Company Inc., Dunlop Manufacturing, Inc., Dean Markley USA , Inc., Kistron Co., Ltd., Rotosound Manufacturing Ltd., and DR Handmade Strings.

, Inc., Kistron Co., Ltd., Rotosound Manufacturing Ltd., and DR Handmade Strings. Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding future products launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global electric & acoustic guitar strings market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, electric & acoustic guitar strings manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global electric & acoustic guitar strings market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By Application

Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Industry Trend

Mergers and Acquisitions

4. Global Electric & Acoustic Guitar Strings Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Electric & Acoustic Guitar Strings Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Electric & Acoustic Guitar Strings Market, By Product Type, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Light

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Custom Light

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Extra Light

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Electric & Acoustic Guitar Strings Market, By Application, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Acoustic Guitar

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Electric Guitar

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Electric & Acoustic Guitar Strings Market, By Region, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Regions, 2021 - 2028

North America

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

Countries

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

Countries

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

Countries

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

Countries

China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Market Share Analysis, By Sub-Region, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Sub-Region, 2021 - 2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2021 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

Sub Regions

Middle East

Africa

8. Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Company Profiles

D'Addario & Co.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Gibson Brands

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Ernie Ball Inc.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

GHS Strings

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

C. F. Martin & Company Inc.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Dunlop Manufacturing, Inc.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Dean Markley USA , Inc.

, Inc. Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Kistron Co., Ltd.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Rotosound Manufacturing Ltd.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

DR Handmade Strings.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p8i5k3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets