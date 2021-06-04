Global Electric Bus Market 2021-2027: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 43.1% - Increasing Demand for Emission-Free and Energy-Efficient Mass Transit Solutions

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Bus Market by Propulsion (BEV, PHEV & FCEV), Application (Intercity & Intra-city), Consumer Segment (Fleet Operators & Government), Range, Length of Bus, Power Output, Battery Capacity, Component, Battery type & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric bus market size is projected to grow from 81 thousand units in 2021 to reach 704 thousand units by 2027, at a CAGR of 43.1%.

The advancements in battery pack technologies and electric powertrains are some of the major factors driving the growth of the electric bus and coach market. Many countries are focusing on the electrification of their mass transit solutions, especially buses and coaches.

Factors such as rise in pollution and environmental hazards, stringent government regulations, and stiff competition have compelled automotive OEMs to make fuel-efficient and environment-friendly buses.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a slight impact on the electric bus market. Both the production and sales of new vehicles had come to a halt in Q1 and Q2 of 2020 across the globe as the whole ecosystem had been disrupted. OEMs had to wait until lockdowns were lifted to resume production, which affected their business.

Post the pandemic, the demand for mass transportation would increase, as people would return to their workplace, and use public transportation. In addition, component manufacturing is also suspended, and small Tier II and Tier III manufacturers could face liquidity issues. Nevertheless, another wave of COVID-19 due to newer strains may hamper the recovery in some countries.

Subsequently, electric bus manufacturers would need to adjust the production volume based on the COVID-19 scenario across different countries. In addition, component manufacturing too was suspended, and small Tier II and Tier III manufacturers are facing liquidity issues. Thus, production suspension during the outbreak and lower demand post the pandemic might have an unprecedented impact on electric bus providers

The electric bus market comprises major manufacturers such as BYD (China), Yutong (China), Proterra (US), VDL Groep (Netherlands), and AB Volvo (Sweden).

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities in the Electric Bus Market: Increasing Demand for Fuel-Efficient and Emission-Free Vehicles is Expected to Boost the Electric Bus Market

Asia-Pacific is Estimated to Account for the Largest Market Share in 2021

is Estimated to Account for the Largest Market Share in 2021 Government Segment is Projected to be the Larger Market, 2021 Vs. 2027 (Units)

Bev is Projected to be the Largest Segment in the Electric Bus Market, 2021 Vs. 2027 (Units)

Up to 200 Miles is Projected to be the Larger Segment of the Electric Bus Market, 2021 Vs. 2027 (Units)

9- 14 M is Projected to be the Largest Segment of the Electric Bus Market, 2021 Vs. 2027 (Units)

is Projected to be the Largest Segment of the Electric Bus Market, 2021 Vs. 2027 (Units) Intracity is Projected to be the Larger Segment of the Electric Bus Market, 2021 Vs. 2027 (Units)

Up to 250 kW is Projected to be the Larger Segment of the Electric Bus Market, 2021 Vs. 2027 (Units)

Battery is Projected to be the Largest Segment of the Electric Bus Market, 2021 Vs. 2027 (USD Million)

Up to 400 Kwh is Projected to be the Larger Segment of the Electric Bus Market, 2021 Vs. 2027 (Units)

Lithium-Iron-Phosphate Battery is Projected to be the Largest Segment of the Electric Bus Market, 2021 Vs. 2027 (Units)

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Emission-Free and Energy-Efficient Mass Transit Solutions

Reduction in Battery Prices

Lower Emission Compared to Other Vehicles

Fuel Cell Product Lifecycle

Restraints

High Development Cost

Procurement Concerns Related to Raw Materials

Concerns Over Battery Safety

Opportunities

Government Support for Electrification of Public Transport

New Revenue Pockets in Asia-Pacific and Northern Europe

and Implementation of Stringent Emission Norms and Environmental Regulations

Challenges

Limited Battery Capacity

Lack of Charging Infrastructure

High Initial Investments

Porter's Five Forces

Existing and Upcoming Electric Bus Models

Electric Bus Market Ecosystem

Value Chain Analysis

Average Selling Price Trend

Patent Analysis

Regulatory Overview

Case Study

Adoption of Electric Buses as Public Transport in Finland

Chile Government'S P0Licies for E-Buses as the Future of Public Transport

Trade/Registration Data

Revenue Shift for Electric Bus Manufacturers

Technology Analysis

Innovative Charging Solutions

Off-Board Top-Down Pantograph Charging System

On-Board Bottom-Up Pantograph Charging System

Ground-Based Static/Dynamic Charging System

Packaged Fuel Cell System Module

Methane Fuel Cells

Electric Bus Market: COVID-19 Impact

Impact on Raw Material Supply

COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Industry

Oem Announcements

Impact on Automotive Production

Electric Bus Market, Scenarios (2021-2027)

Company Profiles: Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Analyst's View

Key Players

Byd

Yutong

Proterra

Vdl Groep

Ab Volvo

Daimler Ag

Nfi Group

Caf

Ebusco Bv

King Long

Ankai

Zhongtong Bus Holding

Other Key Players

Blue Bird Corporation

Gillig LLC

The Lion Electric Company

Tata Motors

Ashok Leyland

Changsha Sunda New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

Olectra Greentech

Yinlong Energy

Golden Dragon

JBM Auto Limited

Scania

Irizar

Iveco

Skoda

Blue BUS

Bozankaya

CaetanobUS

Chariot Motors

Carrosserie Hess Ag

Heuliez BUS

Hybricon

Optare

Otokar Otomotiv Ve Savunma Sanayi A.?

Rampini Carlo

Sor Libchavy

Temsa

Ursus BUS

Van Hool Nv

Karsan

