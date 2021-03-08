Global Electric Drives Market Value to Increase by $ 4.88 Million During 2021-2025 | 37% Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

Industrial operators are increasingly adopting automation in their manufacturing processes to maximize productivity and operational efficiencies. This has increased the adoption of electric drives, such as servo drives and AC drives in a majority of applications including conveyors, robotics, and material-handling processes. Besides, any uneven circumstances in the case of electric motors can affect the operational efficiency and result in high OPEX and lower revenue. Hence, most industrial operators are switching toward the use of electric drives to automate their motor operating process and increase their operational efficiency. Therefore, the rising focus on automation is expected to fuel the growth of the global electric drives market during the forecast period.

Electric Drives Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Product

The AC drives segment will witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The high installed capacity of AC motors in industrial applications will be crucial in driving the demand for electric drives. In addition, increasing investments in food and beverage, the water and wastewater treatment, automotive, and oil and gas industries will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography

APAC emerged as the largest market for Electric drives in 2020 with a 37% market share. Factors such as industrialization, rising demand for medium voltage and low voltage motors, and increasing investments in power, water and wastewater treatment, and food and beverage industries are driving the growth of the market in the region. During the forecast period, increasing demand for power is expected to offer significant opportunities for vendors operating in the market.

Major Vendors Covered in the Electric Drives Market

The report provides information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies, including:

ABB Ltd.

Danfoss AS

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nidec Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corp.

WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

