NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Electric Facial Cleansers Market By Brush Type (Silicone Brush and Bristle Brush), By Distribution Channel (Store-based Retail and Non-Store-based Retail), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024







Global electric facial cleansers market stood at $ 1.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during 2019-2024 to reach $ 1.9 billion by 2024, owing to increasing number of consumers opting for various skin care products and detrimental effects of growing pollution levels on human skin. Electric face cleansers, which provide a gentle cleanse, are personal care devices suitable for all skin types. Electric face cleansers boost facial cleansing process, improve blood circulation, and help in eliminating dirt, makeup and oils with the help of oscillation technology. The growing concept of brand loyalty among consumers and increasing market penetration of prominent players engaged in the manufacturing of electric face cleansers in developing countries are some of the other significant factors that would positively influence global electric face cleansers market in near future. Moreover, increasing use of the dual motion technology in electric face cleansers that makes skin soft is expected to boost the market. However, limited government regulations in developing countries that cover electronic personal care devices are leading to increased trade of false/imitation products in the market, which may hamper the growth of electric face cleansers market during the forecast period.

In terms of brush type, global electric facial cleansers market has been categorized into silicone brush and bristle brush. Among the brush types, bristle brush category accounted for the leading market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominating market position in coming years as well, backed by the availability of a number of products in the category.

North America electric facial cleansers market accounted for the largest share in the global market, in volume terms, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe in 2018.US and China are the two major countries in the electric facial cleansers market.



Moreover, various cities in Asia-Pacific and Middle East are dealing with the menace of air pollution and consumers are becoming more aware of its detrimental effects. This is expected to be the primary factor boosting sales of electric face cleansers during the forecast period.

Global electric facial cleansers market is fragmented.Companies in the electric face cleansers market are adopting multichannel sales strategy to offer multiple touch points for consumers and to create brand awareness.



Some of the major players operating in the market are The Procter & Gamble Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Foreo AB, Beurer GmbH, Amore Pacific Corp, Kingdom Cares Co. Limited, The Proactiv Company LLC. and L'Oréal S.A.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global electric facial cleansers market size.

• To classify and forecast global electric facial cleansers market based on brush type, distribution channel and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global electric facial cleansers market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global electric facial cleansers market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global electric facial cleansers market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global electric facial cleansers market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated global electric facial cleansers market size by using a bottom-up approach, where data for various application across various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Electric facial cleanser manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and stakeholders

• Electric facial cleanser end users

• Potential investors

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to electric facial cleansers market

• Research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global electric facial cleansers market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Brush Type

o Silicone Brush

o Bristle Brush

• Market, by Distribution Channel

o Store-based Retail

o Non-Store-based Retail

• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- Australia

- South Korea

- India

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- United Kingdom

- Germany

- France

- Russia

- Italy

- Netherlands

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global electric facial cleansers market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



