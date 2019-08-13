DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Motors and Electric Drives Market Outlook, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research presents the scenario in the global electric motors and electric drives market in 2019 including sales by different geographic regions, by different motor technologies, by different motor power ratings, drive technologies, and by major end-user industries. In addition to this, the research discusses the latest technology and business trends, latest news about motor and drives manufacturers in 2018 and 2019, and competitive revenues, and market shares in 2018.



It covers sales revenue segmented by different geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, China, India, and Rest of Asia, by different motor technologies such as AC motor, DC motor, electronically commutated (EC) or brushless motor, servo and stepper motor; by different motor power ratings; by different drive technologies such as AC drives, DC drives, and servo drives; by different drive voltage rating such as low-voltage (LV) drives and medium-voltage (MV) drives.



The end-user industries covered are oil & gas, metals & mining, electric power generation, chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverage, water & wastewater treatment (WWT), heating, ventilation & air conditioning (HVAC) - this segment is included only for electric drives market - discrete industries (manufacturing of automotive, aerospace, defense, electronics, semiconductors), other process industries, and medical devices & building automation - this segment is included only for electric motors market.



Competitor analyses and market shares for 2018 have been provided by region, by motor technology and by motor power rating (fractional horsepower motor), low-voltage integral horsepower (LV IHP) motor, and high-voltage integral horsepower (HV IHP) motor. Similarly, competitor analysis for drives market has been provided by region, drive technology, and drive voltage rating.



The major motor suppliers covered in the research include ABB (includes Baldor), Siemens AG, Nidec Corporation, WEG, Regal Beloit Corporation, Wolong Electric, TECO Electric & Machinery, and Toshiba Industrial Corporation. The major drives suppliers covered in the research are ABB, Siemens AG, Danfoss, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, and Yaskawa Electric.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the size of the global electric motor market and electric drives market?

How is the market revenue expected to grow in 2019?

How is the revenue split among different end-user segments across geographic regions and product segments?

Which segments are the fastest-growing segments and which segments offer significant growth potential for electric motor manufacturers in 2019?

Which product segments should manufacturers focus on to take advantage of the arising opportunities?

Who are the major competitors in the global market and in the different regional markets?

Are particular motor technologies such as permanent magnet motor and EC motor increasingly being preferred by customers? What is the reason?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Top Predictions for Electric Motors in 2019

Top Predictions for Electric Drives in 2019

Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Research Scope-Electric Motors

Research Scope-Electric Drives

Market Overview-End-user Segmentation

Global Economic Outlook 2019

Top 2018 Global Economic Trends

Top 2019 Global Economic Predictions

Top 2019 Predictions-Advanced Economies

Top 2019 Predictions-Emerging Economies

World GDP Growth Snapshot

World's 20 Fastest-Growing Economies in 2018 and 2019

Global Market Outlook for 2019

Global Market Sales of Motors by Motor Technology

Global Market Sales of Motors by Power Rating

Regional Analysis of AC Motors Sales Revenue

Regional Analysis of DC Motors Sales Revenue

Regional Analysis of Servo & Stepper Motors Sales Revenue

Regional Analysis of EC Motors Sales Revenue

Global Market Sales of Drives by Drive Technology

Global Market Sales of Drives by Voltage Rating

Regional Analysis of AC Drives Sales Revenue

Regional Analysis of DC Drives Sales Revenue

Regional Analysis of Servo Drives Sales Revenue

Key End-user Market Trends to Watch

End-user Market Analysis of Electric Motors Sales

End-user Market Analysis of Electric Drives Sales

End-user Market Analysis-Metals and Mining

End-user Market Analysis-O&G

End-user Market Analysis-Electric Power Generation

End-user Market Analysis-Chemicals & Petrochemicals

End-user Market Analysis-F&B

End-user Market Analysis-WWT

End-user Market Analysis-HVAC

End-user Market Analysis-Medical Devices & Building Automation

End-user Market Analysis-Discrete Industries

End-user Market Analysis-Other Process Industries

End-user Market Analysis for FHP Motors

End-user Market Analysis for LV IHP Motors

End-user Market Analysis for HV IHP Motors

End-user Market Analysis for LV Drives

End-user Market Analysis for MV Drives

Technology Outlook 2019

Motors Key Technology Trends

Drives Key Technology Trends

Competitive Analysis-Motors

Market Share Analysis-Total Electric Motors Market

Market Share Analysis-NA and LATAM Electric Motors Market

Market Share Analysis-Europe and MEA Electric Motors Market

Market Share Analysis-Chinese and Indian Electric Motors Market

Market Share Analysis-RoA Electric Motors Market

Market Share Analysis-AC and DC Motors Market

Market Share Analysis-EC and Servo & Stepper Motors Market

Market Share Analysis-FHP and LV IHP Motors Market

Market Share Analysis-HV IHP Motors Market

Company News and Highlights 2018-Motors

Motors-Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Transformation in Electric Motor Market Ecosystem-2019

Growth Opportunity 1-Adoption of Energy-efficient Motors

Growth Opportunity 2-PMAC Motors

Strategic Imperatives for Electric Motor Manufacturers

Drives-Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Transformation in Electric Drive Market Ecosystem-2019

Growth Opportunity 1-Huge Installed Base of DOL Motors

Growth Opportunity 2-Increasing Automation in Discrete and Hybrid Industries

Strategic Imperatives for Electric Drive Manufacturers



Companies Mentioned



ABB

Baldor

Danfoss

Nidec Corporation

Regal Beloit Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

TECO Electric & Machinery

Toshiba Industrial Corporation

WEG

Wolong Electric

Yaskawa Electric

