Global Electric Motors and Electric Drives Market Outlook 2019
Aug 13, 2019, 13:15 ET
The "Global Electric Motors and Electric Drives Market Outlook, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research presents the scenario in the global electric motors and electric drives market in 2019 including sales by different geographic regions, by different motor technologies, by different motor power ratings, drive technologies, and by major end-user industries. In addition to this, the research discusses the latest technology and business trends, latest news about motor and drives manufacturers in 2018 and 2019, and competitive revenues, and market shares in 2018.
It covers sales revenue segmented by different geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, China, India, and Rest of Asia, by different motor technologies such as AC motor, DC motor, electronically commutated (EC) or brushless motor, servo and stepper motor; by different motor power ratings; by different drive technologies such as AC drives, DC drives, and servo drives; by different drive voltage rating such as low-voltage (LV) drives and medium-voltage (MV) drives.
The end-user industries covered are oil & gas, metals & mining, electric power generation, chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverage, water & wastewater treatment (WWT), heating, ventilation & air conditioning (HVAC) - this segment is included only for electric drives market - discrete industries (manufacturing of automotive, aerospace, defense, electronics, semiconductors), other process industries, and medical devices & building automation - this segment is included only for electric motors market.
Competitor analyses and market shares for 2018 have been provided by region, by motor technology and by motor power rating (fractional horsepower motor), low-voltage integral horsepower (LV IHP) motor, and high-voltage integral horsepower (HV IHP) motor. Similarly, competitor analysis for drives market has been provided by region, drive technology, and drive voltage rating.
The major motor suppliers covered in the research include ABB (includes Baldor), Siemens AG, Nidec Corporation, WEG, Regal Beloit Corporation, Wolong Electric, TECO Electric & Machinery, and Toshiba Industrial Corporation. The major drives suppliers covered in the research are ABB, Siemens AG, Danfoss, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, and Yaskawa Electric.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the size of the global electric motor market and electric drives market?
- How is the market revenue expected to grow in 2019?
- How is the revenue split among different end-user segments across geographic regions and product segments?
- Which segments are the fastest-growing segments and which segments offer significant growth potential for electric motor manufacturers in 2019?
- Which product segments should manufacturers focus on to take advantage of the arising opportunities?
- Who are the major competitors in the global market and in the different regional markets?
- Are particular motor technologies such as permanent magnet motor and EC motor increasingly being preferred by customers? What is the reason?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Top Predictions for Electric Motors in 2019
- Top Predictions for Electric Drives in 2019
Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Research Scope-Electric Motors
- Research Scope-Electric Drives
- Market Overview-End-user Segmentation
Global Economic Outlook 2019
- Top 2018 Global Economic Trends
- Top 2019 Global Economic Predictions
- Top 2019 Predictions-Advanced Economies
- Top 2019 Predictions-Emerging Economies
- World GDP Growth Snapshot
- World's 20 Fastest-Growing Economies in 2018 and 2019
Global Market Outlook for 2019
- Global Market Sales of Motors by Motor Technology
- Global Market Sales of Motors by Power Rating
- Regional Analysis of AC Motors Sales Revenue
- Regional Analysis of DC Motors Sales Revenue
- Regional Analysis of Servo & Stepper Motors Sales Revenue
- Regional Analysis of EC Motors Sales Revenue
- Global Market Sales of Drives by Drive Technology
- Global Market Sales of Drives by Voltage Rating
- Regional Analysis of AC Drives Sales Revenue
- Regional Analysis of DC Drives Sales Revenue
- Regional Analysis of Servo Drives Sales Revenue
Key End-user Market Trends to Watch
- End-user Market Analysis of Electric Motors Sales
- End-user Market Analysis of Electric Drives Sales
- End-user Market Analysis-Metals and Mining
- End-user Market Analysis-O&G
- End-user Market Analysis-Electric Power Generation
- End-user Market Analysis-Chemicals & Petrochemicals
- End-user Market Analysis-F&B
- End-user Market Analysis-WWT
- End-user Market Analysis-HVAC
- End-user Market Analysis-Medical Devices & Building Automation
- End-user Market Analysis-Discrete Industries
- End-user Market Analysis-Other Process Industries
- End-user Market Analysis for FHP Motors
- End-user Market Analysis for LV IHP Motors
- End-user Market Analysis for HV IHP Motors
- End-user Market Analysis for LV Drives
- End-user Market Analysis for MV Drives
Technology Outlook 2019
- Motors Key Technology Trends
- Drives Key Technology Trends
Competitive Analysis-Motors
- Market Share Analysis-Total Electric Motors Market
- Market Share Analysis-NA and LATAM Electric Motors Market
- Market Share Analysis-Europe and MEA Electric Motors Market
- Market Share Analysis-Chinese and Indian Electric Motors Market
- Market Share Analysis-RoA Electric Motors Market
- Market Share Analysis-AC and DC Motors Market
- Market Share Analysis-EC and Servo & Stepper Motors Market
- Market Share Analysis-FHP and LV IHP Motors Market
- Market Share Analysis-HV IHP Motors Market
- Company News and Highlights 2018-Motors
Motors-Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Transformation in Electric Motor Market Ecosystem-2019
- Growth Opportunity 1-Adoption of Energy-efficient Motors
- Growth Opportunity 2-PMAC Motors
- Strategic Imperatives for Electric Motor Manufacturers
Drives-Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Transformation in Electric Drive Market Ecosystem-2019
- Growth Opportunity 1-Huge Installed Base of DOL Motors
- Growth Opportunity 2-Increasing Automation in Discrete and Hybrid Industries
- Strategic Imperatives for Electric Drive Manufacturers
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- Baldor
- Danfoss
- Nidec Corporation
- Regal Beloit Corporation
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens AG
- TECO Electric & Machinery
- Toshiba Industrial Corporation
- WEG
- Wolong Electric
- Yaskawa Electric
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8b8aad
