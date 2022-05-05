Global Electric Three-Wheeler Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Three-Wheeler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric three-wheeler market reached a value of US$ 596.2 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 1,059.10 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.60% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

An electric three-wheeler, also known as an e-rickshaw, operates on high torque electric motors and longer durability batteries. It offers last-mile connectivity, easy access to narrow roads, and a noise-free travel experience. It helps improve urban air quality by reducing total greenhouse gas (GHG) and other emissions. Besides this, as it also aids in lowering additional costs associated with fuel consumption, electric three-wheeler is gaining immense traction as a convenient and eco-friendly mode of public transportation across the globe.



Electric Three-Wheeler Market Trends

Surging levels of air pollution and inflating prices of transportation fuels have resulted in the increasing adoption of green vehicles. This, in confluence with the burgeoning automobile industry, represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market. Besides this, governing authorities of numerous countries are offering subsidies and tax abatements, exempting drivers of electric three-wheelers from toll road or parking fees, and deploying charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs).

Moreover, the batteries of these vehicles can be reused and recycled. Apart from this, the introduction of battery-as-a-service (BaaS) can reduce up-front acquisition costs of electric three-wheelers as it enables customers to lease batteries as a separate component. In addition, BaaS is less time-consuming and requires minimum infrastructure compared to charging the battery at a station.

This, coupled with the growing popularity of shared mobility, which may help reduce traffic congestion and transportation costs, is fueling market growth. Furthermore, rising environmental awareness among individuals, increasing substitution of petrol-powered three-wheelers with electric three-wheelers, and reducing battery prices that aid in minimizing total costs of ownership (TCO) are some of the other factors projected to drive the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ATUL Auto Limited, Bodo Vehicle Group Co. Ltd., E-Tuk Factory, Goenka Electric Motor Vehicles Private Limited, Jiangsu Jinpeng Group Co. Ltd., Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd., Lohia Auto Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Omega Seiki Mobility, Piaggio & C. SpA, Scooters India Limited and Terra Motors Corporation.



