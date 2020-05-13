NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global electric toothbrush market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2020-2025).?



- The market has witnessed a significant growth owing to rise in dental problems and awareness regarding dental hygiene are the major factors driving the market growth during the study period. Moreover, rise in disposable income of consumers particularly in developing economies such as China and India coupled with manufacturers focus to develop innovative products such as smart electric toothbrushes etc., with enhanced benefits are the major factors anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years.

- Additionally, major players operating in the market are taking launching campaigns to educate and to raise awareness of the dental care among the people. Furthermore, various associations such as American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) are taking up initiatives and starting awareness programs related to good oral care. Such factors are anticipated to drive the market growth during the study period.



Globally, the market has witnessed a significant rate in product innovations that are extensively driving the sales of electric toothbrush. The manufacturing companies are concentrating on catering various preferences of consumers and achieve competitive advantage in the market.?For instance, in 2019, Oral-B launched its Oral-B Genius X electric toothbrush, which uses artificial intelligence to help consumers brush better. Moreover, companies are focusing on catering to specific need of consumers which vary from different age groups. For instance, Bluereo launched accessible toothbrush G150, a latest solution for vulnerable brushers, from young children to the elderly, to those with physical disabilities or post-surgical patients, who find traditional toothbrushes difficult to use.



Europe has experienced a growing prevalence of oral and dental problems owing to the rise in the percentage of geriatric population which is anticipated to drive the market growth during the study period. The tooth decay among children with an age group of 6 years varies from 20% to 90% while in age group of 65-74 years, the prevalence of people having lost all their natural teeth ranges from about 20% to 50% across various countries in the European region according to WHO.?Moreover, consumers are highly focused on taking good care of their dental health and hygiene, and manufacturers continue to develop new products that address consumer dental requirements in terms of cleaning and whitening driving the market growth in the country.



Global electric toothbrush market is highly competitive with the presence of prominent players are competing to gain market share.?Koninklijke Philips N.V., TRISA AG, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Panasonic etc., are some of the prominent players in the global market. Companies are investing in product development and expanding distribution channel?in order to gain competitive edge in the market.



