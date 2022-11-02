Global Electric Traction Motor Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Traction Motor Market by Type (AC and DC), Power Rating (Below 200 kW, 200-400 kW, and Above 400 kW), Application (Railways, Electric Vehicles, Elevators, Conveyors, and Industrial Machinery) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric traction motor market is projected to reach USD 22.2 billion by 2027 from an estimated market size of USD 12.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

The increase in demand for high-performance motors, favorable government policies and subsidies, and the rise in investments in the railway sector are expected to drive the electric traction motor market.

Increased demand for electric vehicles is the major growth opportunity for the electric traction motor market.

The AC segment, is expected to be the largest market for electric traction motor, by Type

The AC segment by type is estimated to be the largest market during forecast period from 2022 to 2027. As compared to DC electric traction motor, AC electric traction motor are more in demand because of several reasons like, they does not require any additional mechanical contacts such as brushes to work, are simple to construct, and comparatively lighter in weight for equivalent power.

These factors are expected to increase the demand for AC electric traction motors during the forecast period.

Europe: The second largest market for electric traction motor

Europe accounted for the second largest market of electric traction motor , followed North America in 2021. The region's demand for electric vehicles is increasing, therefore driving the demand for electric traction motors.

The German and the UK electric traction motor markets are expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Electric Traction Motor Market

4.2 Electric Traction Motor Market, by Region

4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Traction Motor Market, by Application and Country

4.4 Electric Traction Motor Market, by Type

4.5 Electric Traction Motor Market, by Application

4.6 Electric Traction Motor Market, by Power Rating

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Stringency of Emission Regulations to Push Oems to Manufacture and Sell Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Increased Demand for High-Performance Motors

5.2.1.3 Favorable Government Policies and Subsidies

5.2.1.4 Increasing Investments in Railway Sector

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial Deployment Cost of Electric Traction Motors in Rail Industry

5.2.2.2 Volatility of Raw Material Prices, Especially Copper

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Electric Vehicles Compared to Ice Vehicles

5.2.4.2 Motor Failure due to Overheating

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Businesses

5.4.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets in Electric Traction Motor Market

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.6 Market Map

5.7 Innovations and Patent Registration

6 Electric Traction Motor Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ac

6.2.1 High Efficiency and Low Manufacturing Cost Expected to Fuel Demand for Ac Motors

6.3 Dc

6.3.1 Operational Benefits Such as Low Noise and Less Maintenance to Raise Demand for Dc Motors

7 Electric Traction Motor Market, by Power Rating

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Below 200 Kw

7.2.1 Demand from Electric Vehicles, Elevators, and Light Rail Transit Systems to Amplify Segment Demand

7.3 200-400 Kw

7.3.1 Demand from Metro Systems, High-Speed Trains, and Subway Trains to Boost Segment Growth

7.4 Above 400 Kw

7.4.1 Increasing Rate of Urbanization and Growing Population to Raise Demand for Above 400 Kw Motors

8 Electric Traction Motor Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Railways

8.2.1 Increased Reliance of Railway Industry on Electric Traction Motors for High Efficiency and Low Maintenance Cost to Drive Market

8.2.1.1 Locomotives

8.2.1.1.1 Diesel Locomotives

8.2.1.1.2 Electric Locomotives

8.2.1.1.3 Diesel-Electric Locomotives

8.2.1.2 Rapid Transit Vehicles

8.2.1.2.1 Diesel Multiple Units

8.2.1.2.2 Electric Multiple Units

8.2.1.2.3 Light Rail Vehicles

8.2.1.2.4 Metro and Subway Trains

8.2.1.3 Railroad Cars

8.2.1.3.1 Passenger Coaches

8.2.1.3.2 Freight Wagons

8.3 Electric Vehicles

8.3.1 Increasing Number of Electric Vehicles Worldwide to Lead to Higher Demand for Efficient Traction Motors

8.3.1.1 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (Hevs)

8.3.1.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (Bevs)

8.3.1.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (Phevs)

8.4 Others

9 Electric Traction Motor Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Share Analysis of Key Players, 2021

10.3 Segmental Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

10.4 Recent Developments

10.4.1 Deals

10.4.1.1 Electric Traction Motor Market: Deals, 2018-2022

10.4.2 Others

10.4.2.1 Electric Traction Motor Market: Others, 2018-2022

10.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Pervasive Players

10.5.4 Participants

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Companies

11.1.1 Toshiba Corporation

11.1.2 General Electric

11.1.3 Siemens

11.1.4 Ametek, Inc.

11.1.5 Abb

11.1.6 Eaton

11.1.7 Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

11.1.8 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

11.1.9 Traktionssysteme Austria GmbH

11.1.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

11.1.11 Cg Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

11.1.12 Crrc Corporation Limited

11.1.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.1.14 Nidec Corporation

11.1.15 Weg

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 American Traction Systems

11.2.2 Hitachi Industrial Products, Ltd.

11.2.3 Hyundai Rotem

11.2.4 Skoda Transportation A.S.

11.2.5 Vem Group

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/voyc3r

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets