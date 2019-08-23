Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Markets, 2013-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts that the wire and cable segment will remain the largest segment due to increasing electricity access to residential and commercial buildings. The transformer segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by government spending in electrical infrastructure and growth in housing demand in emerging markets.

The future of the electric transmission and distribution equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the power utilities, residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for electricity, new power generation capacity additions, and the expansion of transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the electric transmission and distribution equipment industry, include growing implementation of smart grid technology, implementation of advanced metering infrastructure, and transition from conventional to modular switchgears.

Within the market, utilities are expected to remain the largest end use market due to the replacement and upgradation of existing infrastructure and increasing focus on renewable energy. The publisher predicts that residential end use is likely to experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in low voltage equipment, including cable and switchgear.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in construction activities, increasing electric access, urbanization, and rapid industrialization.

Some of the electric transmission and distribution equipment companies profiled in this report include ABB, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric, General Electric, Xian XD Switchgear Electric, and Crompton Greaves and others.

Some of the features of Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global electric transmission and distribution equipment market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (Kilotons) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global electric transmission and distribution equipment market size by product type, voltage, and end use industry type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global electric transmission and distribution equipment market breakdown by key regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia & Rest of the World.

, , and & Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of electric transmission and distribution equipment in the global electric transmission and distribution equipment market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of electric transmission and distribution equipment in the global electric transmission and distribution equipment market.

Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Background and Classification

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market by Product

3.3.1: Wire and Cable

3.3.1.1: Market by Voltage: Low, Medium, and High Voltage

3.3.1.2: Market by End Use: Utilities, Industrial, Residential, and Commercial

3.3.2: Switchgear

3.3.2.1: Market by Voltage: Low, Medium, and High Voltage

3.3.2.2: Market by End Use: Utilities, Industrial, Residential, and Commercial

3.3.3: Transformers

3.3.3.1: Market by Type: Power, Distribution, and Specialty Transformers

3.3.3.1.1: Power Transformer Market

3.3.3.1.2: Distribution Transformer Market

3.3.3.1.3: Specialty Transformer Market

3.3.3.2: Market by Voltage: Low and Medium Voltage and High Voltage

3.3.3.3: Market by End Use: Utilities, Industrial, Residential, and Commercial

3.3.4: Meter

3.3.4.1: Market by Type: Basic and Smart Meters

3.3.4.2: Market by End Use: Utilities, Industrial, Residential, and Commercial

3.3.5: Insulator

3.3.6: Capacitor

3.4: Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market by End Use

3.4.1: Utilities

3.4.2: Industrial

3.4.3: Residential

3.4.4: Commercial

3.5: Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market by Voltage

3.5.1: Low Voltage

3.5.2: Medium Voltage

3.5.3: High Voltage

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market by Region

4.2: North American Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market

4.2.1: Market by Product: Wire and Cable, Switchgear, Transformers, Meters, Insulators, and Capacitors

4.2.2: United States Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market

4.2.3: Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market of Canada

4.2.4: Mexican Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market

4.3: European Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market

4.4: APAC Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market

4.5: RoW Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Raw Material Cost

6.2: Labor Cost

6.3: Energy Cost

6.4: SG&A

6.5: EBITDA Margin

7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Analysis of Growth Opportunities

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market by Product

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market by Voltage

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market by End Use

7.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion

7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

7.3.4: Certifications and Licensing

8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: ABB Ltd.

8.2: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

8.3: Crompton Greaves Ltd.

8.4: Siemens AG

8.5: Alstom S.A.

8.6: Schneider Electric

8.7: General Electric

8.8: Havells India Ltd.

8.9: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8.10: EMCO Ltd.

8.11: TBEA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k58lo6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

