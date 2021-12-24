Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Markets, 2021-2028 - Increasing R&D in V2G Technology & Growing Deployment of Charging Stations by Retail MNCs

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market by Charging Type, Connection Type, Component, Mounting Type, Vehicle Type, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market is expected to reach $103.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 26.4% during the forecast period, 2021-2028. By volume, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.1% from 2021 to reach 11.6 million units by 2028.



The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the government initiatives to drive the adoption of electric vehicles and associated infrastructure, rising demand for electric vehicle fast-charging infrastructure, increasing prevalence of range anxiety, and increasing deployment of EVs by shared mobility operators are also a few of the key factors driving the growth of the electric vehicle charging stations market.

The DC fast-charging segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is mainly attributed to growing government initiatives for installing fast-charging stations, rebate on the purchase of DC fast-charging stations, increasing investments from automakers towards the development of DC fast-charging station infrastructure to support their long-range battery-electric vehicle, and ability of DC fast chargers to provide faster charging as compared to Level 1 & Level 2 charging stations.



The wireless EV charging segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising demand for EV fast-charging infrastructure, increasing implementation of wireless charging infrastructure in Europe, increasing prevalence of range anxiety issues associated with electric vehicles, and the growing use of autonomous vehicles for public transport and logistics.

The software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing software adoption to overcome the optimum power challenges and optimize charging station operation, high configurability offering services to EV owners, and increasing adoption of smart charging management software by OEMs.



The pedestal mount segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to increasing deployment of pedestal-mounted EV chargers by real estate property owners and managers; increasing installation of pedestal-mounted EV charging stations in retail stores, supermarts, and fuel stations; new product launches in the pedestal-mounted EV charging stations segment; and increasing R&D in emerging technologies such as Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G).



The light commercial vehicles segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to growing awareness regarding the role of electric vehicles in reducing emissions, increase in demand for electric vehicles to reduce fleet emissions, and stringent government rules and regulations towards vehicle emissions.



Based on end user, the electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into commercial EV charging stations and residential EV charging stations. The commercial EV charging stations segment accounted for the largest share of the electric vehicle charging stations market in 2020.

The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing number of EV charging stations in public places like shopping malls, restaurants, commercial buildings, parking areas, railway stations, and airports; and government initiatives for the installation of publicly accessible charging stations. Moreover, this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Government Initiatives to Drive the Adoption of EVs and Associated Infrastructure

Rising Demand for EV Fast-Charging Infrastructure

Increasing Prevalence of Range Anxiety

Increasing Deployment of EVs by Shared Mobility Operators

Restraints

High Initial Cost of Installation

Opportunities

Increasing R&D in V2G Technology

Increasing Adoption of Electric Mobility in Emerging Economies

Growing Deployment of Charging Stations by Retail MNCs

Challenges

High Electricity Tariffs in Developing Economies

Trends

Increasing Deployment of Smart Charging Systems

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Powered by Renewable Energy

The key players operating in the electric vehicle charging stations market are

Webasto Group ( Germany )

) EVBox Group ( Netherlands )

) Electrify America LLC. (U.S.)

BP p.l.c. (U.K.)

Royal Dutch Shell PLC ( Netherlands )

) Evgo Services LLC. (U.S.)

Connected Kerb Limited (U.K.)

Wanbang Xingxing Charging Technology Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Electricite de France (France)

Tesla Inc. (U.S.)

Hangzhou Aoneng Power Supply Equipment Co. Ltd. ( China )

) EV Charging Installers of America LLC (U.S.)

Addenergie Technologies Inc. ( Canada )

) EV Connect Inc. (U.S.)

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (U.S.).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s5ks76

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

