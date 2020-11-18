Global Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging System Market Report 2020 Featuring Prominent Players - ABB, BTC Power, Tritium Pty, Star Charge, and Efacec Electric Mobility

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging System Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on DC Fast Charging (Public & Private), Connector Type (Combo Charging, GB/T, CHADeMO, Supercharger), and Power Output of the DC Charger System - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric vehicle fast-charging system market accounted for 133,992 fast-charging systems installed in 2019 and is expected to reach 226,857 by 2025.



The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.37 during the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The market growth is mainly attributed to the rising number of government policies for electric vehicles, better availability of charging infrastructure and minimizing carbon dioxide emissions. In addition, governments are coming up with awareness initiatives and incentives to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The growing demand for electric vehicles is directly spurring the direct current (DC) fast-charging infrastructure industry. DC fast-charging infrastructure is mushrooming with the ever-increasing demand for high power and less time-consuming charging system. A typical AC charger could take 6-10 hours for charging an electric vehicle. Due to the small battery size of electric vehicles, they needed to be charged fast around a couple of minutes to remain on the road for a longer period. The need for fast chargers rose with the growing demand for EVs and their capacity to handle high power and current supply.



New advanced models of EVs can be charged by a DC fast charger greater than 22 KW and can take up to 250 KW depending on the EV models launched by December 2019. Ultra-high-power chargers (>250 KW) are generally used for heavy-duty vehicles, passenger vehicles, electric buses, and e-trucks. Several companies, such as Tritium Pty Ltd and ABB, are focusing on ultra-high-power charging system driven by the demand for and production of new EV models for passenger vehicles, e-buses, and e-trucks to be charged faster than a typical 50-100 KW DC fast charger.

Competitive Landscape

The global EV fast-charging system market's competitive landscape consists of different strategies undertaken by key players across the e-mobility industry to gain traction and market share presence. Some strategies adopted by fast charger system manufacturers are new product launches, business expansions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations.



Among all these strategies adopted, partnerships and collaborations have led the popular choice of the strategy implemented in the EV fast charger system's competitive landscape.



Some of the most prominent ecosystem players are ABB, BTC Power, Tritium Pty Ltd, Star Charge, and Efacec Electric Mobility. For instance, in March 2020, Tritium Pty Ltd collaborated with Pod Point to supply a 50KW DC fast-charging system to deploy EV charging stations in the U.K.

Product Launches are another preferred strategy adopted by the market players to enhance their product offerings and global footprint. For instance, in March 2019, Tesla, Inc. introduced the third generation of Supercharger called V3 Supercharger for Tesla, Inc. 3. The charger can charge a car in less than 15 minutes.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Supply Chain Network/MAP

1.1.2 Industry Trends

1.1.2.1 Battery Technology

1.1.2.2 Ride-Hailing Services

1.1.2.3 Last Mile Delivery

1.1.2.4 Two and Three-Wheeler Vehicles

1.1.3 Emerging Technologies/Concept for EV Charging

1.1.3.1 Solar Charging

1.1.3.1.1 Key Companies Leading the Trend

1.1.3.1.2 Impact on EV Fast-Charging Market

1.1.3.2 Inductive Charging

1.1.3.2.1 Key Companies Leading the Trend

1.1.3.2.2 Impact on EV Fast-Charging Market

1.1.3.3 Vehicle-to-Grid

1.1.3.3.1 Key Companies Leading the Trend

1.1.3.3.2 Impact on EV Fast-Charging Market

1.1.4 Policies and Government Initiatives

1.1.5 Evolving Business Model: Electric Vehicle Charging

1.1.5.1 Smart Charging Station

1.1.5.2 Subscription Model

1.1.5.3 Pay-As-You-Go Model

1.1.5.4 EV Charging-As-A-Service

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Demonstration of Environmental Commitment and Supporting Brand Values

1.2.1.2 Sprouting of New Government Policies and Initiatives

1.2.1.3 Ban on ICE Vehicle Production

1.2.1.4 Technological Advancement Leading to the Demand for Fast Chargers

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Strong Grid Access Necessary

1.2.2.2 Negative Effects on Electric Vehicle's Battery Lifetime

1.2.2.3 High Infrastructure Cost of Fast-Charging System

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Development

1.2.3.2 Market Development

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

1.2.5 Market Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Constantly Evolving Business Models for Promoting EV Adoption Rate

1.2.5.2 Emerging Economies Stimulating the Growth of EV Infrastructure

2 Applications

2.1 EV Fast-Charging System Market: Applications and Specifications

2.1.1 Public

2.1.2 Private

2.2 Demand Analysis of Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging System Market (by Application), Volume Data

2.2.1 Public

2.2.2 Private

3 Products

3.1 Types of Products for Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging System Market

3.1.1 Types of Products for Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging System Market (by Connector Type)

3.1.1.1 CHADeMO

3.1.1.2 SAE Combo Charging System

3.1.1.3 Supercharger

3.1.1.4 GB/T

3.1.2 Types of Products for Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging System Market, by Charging Power (KW)

3.1.2.1 Less than 100 KW

3.1.2.2 100-200 KW

3.1.2.3 Greater than 200 KW

3.2 Demand Analysis of Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging System Market, Volume Data

3.2.1 Demand Analysis of Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging System Market, Volume Data (by Connector Type)

3.2.1.1 CHADeMO

3.2.1.2 SAE Combo Charging System

3.2.1.3 Supercharger

3.2.1.4 GB/T

3.2.2 Demand Analysis of Electric Vehicle Fast-Charging System Market, Volume Data (by Charging Power; KW)

3.2.2.1 Less than 100 KW

3.2.2.2 100-200 KW

3.2.2.3 Greater than 200 KW

3.3 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix

3.3.1 Opportunity Matrix, (by Region)

3.3.2 Opportunity Matrix (by Product Type)

3.4 Technology Roadmap

4 Regions

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

5.1.2 Market Share Analysis

5.2 Company Profiles

ABB

Blink Charging Co.

BP Chargemaster Ltd

Broadband TelCom Power , Inc.

, Inc. ChargePoint Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Efacec Electric Mobility

EVBox

ShenZhen SETEC Power Co., Ltd.

Siemens

Signet EV Inc.

Star Charge

Tesla, Inc.

Tritium Pty Ltd

Xi'an TGOOD Intelligent Charging Technology Co., Ltd.

