Global Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2023

According to "Global Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market By Vehicle Type, By Component Type, By Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2023" electric vehicle range extender market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 20% by 2023.Anticipated market growth can be attributed to increasing air pollution levels, growing government incentives aimed at promoting electric vehicles and concerns related to the range of electric vehicle battery.



ICE range extender dominates the global electric vehicle range extender market, backed by its lower cost than a fuel cell range extender.Asia-Pacific is the largest market for electric vehicle range extender, globally, owing to increasing demand for electric vehicles and growing government support for the purchase of electric vehicles.



Some of the major players in the global electric vehicle range extender market are Magna International Inc., MAHLE Group and Rheinmetall Group. Some of the major companies operating in global electric vehicle range extender market are Magna International Inc., MAHLE Group, Rheinmetall Group, BALLARD Power Systems Inc., AVL List GmbH, FEV Group GmbH, Ceres Power Holdings plc, PLUG POWER INC., Delta Motorsport Ltd, Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd., etc.



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with Electric Vehicle Range Extender distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



