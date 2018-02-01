Global Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market 2018-2025 - Enhanced Focus of OEMs Towards Reducing the Price of the Battery

DUBLIN, Aug 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market by Type (ICE Range Extender, Fuel Cell Range Extender, and Others), Component (Battery Pack, Generator, Power Converter, and Electric Motor), Vehicle (PC and CV), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric vehicle range extender market is estimated to be 218,129 units in 2018 and is projected to reach 479,027 units by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.89% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for driving range extension of electric vehicles is the key factor driving the market.

The electric vehicle range extender market has been segmented by type, vehicle type, component, and region. Passenger car is projected to be the fastest growing segment of the market. Governments of countries such as China, US, and Germany are providing incentives for the purchase of range extender electric cars. Also, several governments are supporting the zero-emission fuel cell range extender technology. Government incentives are expected to drive the passenger car range extender market during the forecast period.

The electric vehicle range extender market has been segmented by type into ICE range extender, fuel cell range extender, and others. ICE range extender is estimated to be the largest segment of the market, by type. The market for ICE range extender would be driven by its lower cost than a fuel cell range extender. OEMs such as BMW (Germany), General Motors (US), BYD (China), JAC (China), and Nissan (Japan) are currently offering ICE range extender electric vehicles. For instance, BMW offers BMW i3 REx, which delivers an additional driving range of approximately 156 km. In April 2018, BMW announced that it plans to launch BMW iX3 with ICE range extender. In December 2017, Nissan announced its plan to introduce Nissan Note e-Power in India.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the electric vehicle range extender market, in terms of volume, in 2018. The increasing demand for driving range extension of electric vehicles and government incentives on the purchase of electric vehicle range extender would fuel the growth of the market in this region.





