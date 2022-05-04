Global Electric Vehicle Semiconductor Market Report 2021-2026: Future Growth Potential Enhanced by Vehicle Autonomy and Electrification, & Stringent Emission Regulation

DUBLIN, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Semiconductor Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric vehicle (EV) semiconductor market is estimated to experience an approximate 32.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2021 to 2026.

Semiconductors contribute to making EVs efficient, interactive, and safe, supporting various in-vehicle interactivity features, vehicle firmware, and EV batteries and powertrains. The need for longer driving range and faster charging times in EVs has led to the usage of advanced semiconductor technologies, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN).



With 2021 as the base year, the study provides market size estimates and growth prospects up to 2026. Revenue forecast, pricing trends, competitive analysis, COVID-19 impact discussion, and company profiles of leading manufacturers are included in the study, which follows a specific methodology comprising discussions with senior management of EV semiconductor manufacturers and automotive original equipment manufacturers supported by secondary research.



Research Scope

The scope of this study is limited to semiconductors used in battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and excludes aftermarket and semiconductors used in EV supply equipment.

The study's main objective is to identify key growth opportunities, drivers, and restraints in the EV semiconductor market. The study includes in-depth market analyses for the forecast period of 2022 to 2026 by vehicle type (BEV and PHEV), component (analog, memory, discrete, logic, and others), application (powertrain, chassis and safety, infotainment and telematics, body and convenience, and advanced driver-assistance systems [ADAS]), and geography.

Research Highlights

Stringent emission regulations, government support, push toward ADAS and vehicle autonomy, miniaturization trend, aggressive EV launches, and the fleet electrification targets of automotive manufacturers would drive the need for efficient and robust semiconductors in EVs.

The post-pandemic chip shortage crisis, increasing competitive intensity, inadequate EV supporting infrastructure, and geopolitical tensions are expected growth restraints to the market during the forecast period.

Robust industry collaborations, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology, adoption of compound semiconductors such as SiC and GaN, and localization of chip manufacturing are future growth opportunities for semiconductor vendors in the market.

EMEA led the market by revenue in 2021 and is forecast to witness a CAGR of 26.7% between 2021 and 2026. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region with a 37.1% CAGR, regaining its market dominance in the forecast period.

is predicted to be the fastest-growing region with a 37.1% CAGR, regaining its market dominance in the forecast period. The EV semiconductor market generated $5,428.6 million in revenue in 2021, with a base year growth rate of 99.8%. BEVs are expected to remain the dominant vehicle type segment with a 33.1% CAGR between 2021 and 2026. By component, discrete would be the fastest-growing segment with a projected CAGR of 32.7%. The powertrain segment would continue to dominate the market by application, but ADAS is estimated to witness the highest growth at 38.9% CAGR between 2021 and 2026.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Vehicle Semiconductor Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation by Region

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by Application

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Distribution Channel

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Vehicle Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vehicle Type

Revenue Forecast by Component

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Component

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application

Comparison between SiC and Si in EV Powertrains

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Company Profile - Infineon Technologies

Company Profile - STMicroelectronics

Company Profile - NXP Semiconductors

Company Profile - Texas Instruments

Company Profile - Renesas Electronics

Top 5 Participants - SWOT Analysis

Top 5 Participants - Product and Application Highlights

Competition Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - EMEA

Key Growth Metrics for EMEA

Revenue Forecast - EMEA

Revenue Forecast Analysis - EMEA

Revenue Forecast by Vehicle Type - EMEA

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vehicle Type - EMEA

Revenue Forecast by Component - EMEA

Revenue Forecast by Application - EMEA

Competitive Environment - EMEA

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC

Key Growth Metrics for APAC

Revenue Forecast - APAC

Revenue Forecast Analysis - APAC

Revenue Forecast by Vehicle Type - APAC

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vehicle Type - APAC

Revenue Forecast by Component - APAC

Revenue Forecast by Application - APAC

Competitive Environment - APAC

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Americas

Key Growth Metrics for the Americas

Revenue Forecast - Americas

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Americas

Revenue Forecast by Vehicle Type - Americas

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vehicle Type - Americas

Revenue Forecast by Component - Americas

Revenue Forecast by Application - Americas

Competitive Environment - Americas

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Robust Industry Collaborations for Efficient Demand Management Optimization

Growth Opportunity 2: MEMS Technology to Aid Safety Parameters in EVs

Growth Opportunity 3: Adoption of Compound Semiconductors for EVs with High Energy Density and Longer Driving Range

Growth Opportunity 4: Localization of Chip Manufacturing for a Risk - Free Supply Chain

Companies Mentioned

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/magk01

