Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Forecast to 2027 with Tesla, ABB, Siemens, and Bosch Dominating

DUBLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market by Charging Level, Application, Charging Infrastructure, Electric Bus Charging, Installation, Charging Station, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global EVSE market is estimated to grow from USD 2.54 billion in 2019 to USD 27.61 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 34.7% during the forecast period.

EVSE is an umbrella term that stands for electric vehicle supply equipment, and its function is to supply electric energy to charge electric vehicles. Electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) is also known as an EV charging station, electric recharging point, or charging point. These stations are installed in municipal parking locations by electric utility companies or at retail shopping centers by private companies. These stations are equipped with special connectors that conform to the variety of electric charging connector standards.



The electric vehicles have witnessed rapid evolution with the ongoing developments in charging infrastructure and technology. Technological advancements in EV charging and enhanced range of distance covered by electric vehicles are some of the major factors driving the growth of the electric vehicle market. In addition, the growing sensitivity of various governments towards a cleaner environment has increased the demand for zero-emission vehicles.



These vehicles require the installation of efficient charging infrastructure. Public and private charging stations play a significant role in this scenario. A public charging station can charge up to 8 times faster than a regular residential outlet, which means an EV can be charged 100% in just 1 to 4 hours depending on battery capacity. With advancements in high end charging technology, the demand for fast charging equipment is significant. The EV charging supply equipment market has attracted huge investments by OEMs.

In addition, OEMs have also started developing charging infrastructure for the convenience of EV owners. For instance, Tesla (US) has already initiated the development of supercharging stations.



The electric vehicle supply equipment market is dominated by globally established players such as Tesla (US), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), and Bosch (Germany).

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Heavy Investments From Automakers in EVs

5.2.1.2 Government Policies and Subsidies

5.2.1.3 Environmental Pollution Treated as an Alarming Issue

5.2.1.4 Demand for Increasing Vehicle Range Per Charge

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardization in Charging Infrastructure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Use of Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) EV Charging Stations for Electric Vehicles

5.2.3.2 EV Charging Stations Powered By Renewable Sources

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Initial Cost of EVs in Comparison With Ice Vehicles

5.2.4.2 Stringent Rules for Installation of Charging Stations



6.1.1 Technology Analysis

6.1.2 Turbo-Charging for EV

6.1.3 Terra HP Charge System

6.1.4 Smart Charging System



7.2 China

7.3 India

7.4 Japan

7.5 South Korea

7.6 Denmark

7.7 France

7.8 Germany

7.9 Spain

7.10 United Kingdom

7.11 Austria

7.12 Sweden

7.13 US

7.14 Canada



8.2 Research Methodology

8.3 Level 1 (120 V)

8.3.1 Low Energy Consumption to Boost Level 1 Market

8.4 Level 2 (240 V)

8.4.1 Level 2 Charging to Have the Highest Growth in North America Due to Developed Charging Infrastructure

8.5 Level 3 (200 V-600 V)

8.5.1 Asia Pacific to Have the Largest Market for Level 3 Charging

8.6 Key Primary Insights



9.2 Research Methodology

9.3 Normal Charging

9.4 Super Charging

9.5 Inductive Charging

9.6 Key Primary Insights



10.2 Research Methodology

10.3 Private

10.3.1 Convenience of Charging & Low Cost to Drive Private Market

10.4 Public

10.4.1 Developed Economies to Encourage Public Charging for Higher Ev Adoption

10.5 Key Primary Insights



11.2 Research Methodology

11.3 CCS

11.3.1 Tesla Adoption of CCS Will Boost the Demand

11.4 Chademo

11.4.1 China and Japan to Adopt Chademo as Standard Equipment

11.5 Normal Charge

11.5.1 North America to Witness the Highest Growth of Normal Charge During the Forecast Period

11.6 Tesla Supercharger

11.6.1 North America to Be the Largest and Fastest Growing Market for Tesla Supercharger

11.7 Type-2 (Iec 62196)

11.7.1 Asia Pacific to Have the Largest Market Share

11.8 Key Primary Insights



12.2 Off-Board Top-Down Pantograph

12.3 On-Board Bottom-Up Pantograph

12.4 Charging Via Connector



13.2 Research Methodology

13.3 Portable Charger

13.3.1 Demand for Small and Light Chargers Will Boost the Demand

13.4 Fixed Charger

13.4.1 Government Collaboration With Oem to Install Fixed Charger Will Boost Demand

13.5 Key Primary Insights



14.2 Asia Pacific

14.2.1 China

14.2.1.1 Gb/T-Fast Charging Solutions Will Boost the Demand

14.2.2 India

14.2.2.1 Indian Government Plans to Provide Fast Charging Infrastructure in the Country

14.2.3 Japan

14.2.3.1 Technological Advancements in Japan to Have A Positive Impact on the Market for Super Charging Segment

14.2.4 South Korea

14.2.4.1 Oems to Work With Government to Build the Required Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles in the Country

14.3 Europe

14.3.1 France

14.3.1.1 Electrification of Public Transport in the Country Will Boost the Demand for Super Charging Segment in the Future

14.3.2 Germany

14.3.2.1 Major Oems in the Country to Develop Super Charging Technologies for their Vehicles

14.3.3 The Netherlands

14.3.3.1 High Rate of Adoption of Electric Vehicles Will Boost the Demand for Super Charging in the Country

14.3.4 Norway

14.3.4.1 Government to Offer High Amount of Subsidies for Charging Facilities in the Country

14.3.5 Sweden

14.3.5.1 Government Investments & Support Schemes to Boost the Evse Market in Sweden

14.3.6 United Kingdom

14.3.6.1 Developed Charging Infrastructure to Boost Supercharge Market

14.3.7 Denmark

14.3.7.1 Reduced Demand for Gasoline and Diesel Vehicle Will Uplift the Market

14.3.8 Austria

14.3.8.1 Developed Charging Network in Austria Will Boost the Demand

14.3.9 Spain

14.3.9.1 Government Incentives to Promote Electric Vehicles Will Boost the Demand

14.3.10 Switzerland

14.3.10.1 Government Providing Subsidies to Build Charging Facilities Will Boost the Demand

14.4 North America

14.4.1 Canada

14.4.1.1 Canada Government to Support Charging Infrastructure Will Boost the Demand

14.4.2 US

14.4.2.1 Inclination Towards Innovation, Technology and Development of Safe and Comfortable Automobiles Will Boost the Demand



15.2 Market Ranking Analysis

15.3 Competitive Scenario

15.3.1 New Product Developments

15.3.2 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/ Joint Ventures/Agreements

15.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

15.4.1 Visionary Leaders

15.4.2 Innovators

15.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

15.4.4 Emerging Companies

15.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping for SME's

15.5.1 Progressive Company

15.5.2 Responsive Companies

15.5.3 Dynamic Companies

15.5.4 Starting Blocks



16.1.1 Tesla

16.1.2 BYD Auto

16.1.3 Yazaki

16.1.4 Schneider Electric

16.1.5 Bosch

16.1.6 ABB

16.1.7 Siemens

16.1.8 Efacec Power Solutions

16.1.9 Engie

16.1.10 Mitsubishi Electric

16.1.11 Leviton

16.2.1.1 Blink Charging

16.2.1.2 Clippercreek

16.2.1.3 Semaconnect

16.2.1.4 Webasto

16.2.1.5 Opconnect

16.2.1.6 EVgo

16.2.1.7 Volta

16.2.1.8 EV Safe Charge

16.2.1.9 Chargepoint

16.2.1.10 Pulse Charge

16.2.2.1 New Motion B.V

16.2.2.2 Alfen

16.2.2.3 Allego

16.2.2.4 Ionity

16.2.2.5 Wallbox

16.2.2.6 Heliox

16.2.2.7 Spark Horizon

16.2.2.8 Bp Chargemaster

16.2.2.9 Pod Point

16.2.2.10 EcoG

16.2.3.1 Tgood

16.2.3.2 Delta



