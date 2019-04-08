Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Report 2019: Function and Design of EVSE Supporting PHEV and Features and Benefits of EVSE Types
DUBLIN, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report details actual figures for 2013 and 2017 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections for 2018 through 2023 for global and regional markets. Sales values are provided under consensus, optimistic and pessimistic scenarios. A discussion of emerging technologies describes the areas in which research is being performed and incentivized and their anticipated effects in future markets.
This report defines the differing technologies employed by EVSE suppliers and the related market sectors, identifies leading supplier companies and analyzes markets in differing geographic markets to provide a five-year forecast. Finally, the company profiles section provides the status of and recent events for companies providing EVSE.
As this report is concerned only with charging systems for passenger PEVs, much of this growth is directly related to the growth of that market. With each PEV delivered, the supplier provides a cordset that allows charging at an electrical outlet, typically for emergency or stranded charging. Consequently, the quantity of cordsets represents the largest segment in the market. However, because of their low cost, their market value is smaller than all types other than basic AC Level 1.
In addition to the growth in PEVs, continued incentives and goals related to the establishment of public infrastructure is expected to contribute significantly to this market, with significant growth in both AC Level 2 and DC fast chargers. Although eclipsed in numbers, the higher cost of the DC fast charger contributes to its large market share. It is the higher cost of DC fast chargers that currently tends to push the infrastructure, in terms of quantity, toward AC Level 2 EVSE. Increasingly, DC fast chargers will be deployed, especially along transportation corridors. However, as is the case with most public infrastructure, actual charging utilization will be key in terms of a successful business model.
Basic AC Level 1 equipment is primarily used in North America for fleet and workplace applications, with most public infrastructure installed as Basic or Smart AC Level 2. (This category in this report also includes AC Modes 2 and 3.) Basic AC Level 1 may represent a market opportunity as more employers seek to provide employee benefits, as it apparently has fewer dedicated suppliers.
As the reporting period advances, smart equipment is expected to capture additional market share as more equipment is networked and the advantages of connected equipment are recognized. In addition, PEV batteries are expected to increase in capacity, leading to longer ranges for BEVs. However, this will also require faster rates of recharge.
The Report Includes:
- 94 data tables and 81 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE)
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of CAGRs through 2023
- Country specific data and analysis for U.S., Canada, Netherlands, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Norway, Japan, China and Korea
- Detailed description of function and design of EVSE supporting Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) and features and benefits of EVSE types
- A look into issues and costs associated with EVSE installations
- Explanation of the major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry
- Company profiles of major players in the industry, including Clipper Creek, EV Box, Bosch, LiquidSky, Greenlots and Chargepoint
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Information Sources
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- General Background
- Vehicles and Batteries
- Recharge Characteristics
- Charging Locations
- Connectors and Plugs
- AC Connectors
- Inductive Charging Connections
- DC Connectors
- Tesla Connectors
- Communications Protocols
- High-Power DC (Extreme Fast Charging) Connections
- Charging Infrastructure
- PEV Range
- Design Development of EVSE
- Standards Development
- Communications and Networks
- EVSE Installation Costs
- Residential EVSE Installation Planning
- Trends in the PEV Market
- Passenger Vehicles
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market by Technology
- EVSE Type
- Technology
- EVSE Basic Charging Equipment Market Summary
- Basic Charging Equipment
- Basic Charging Equipment Market Drivers
- Basic Charging Equipment Market Scenarios
- Smart Charging EVSE Market Summary
- Residential Smart EVSE
- Smart EVSE at the Workplace
- Fleet Applications for Smart EVSE
- Publicly Accessible Smart EVSE
- DC Fast Chargers
- Smart Charging Cyber Security
- Market Drivers for Smart Charging Equipment
- Smart Charging Equipment Market Scenarios
- EVSE with Electric Utility Interface Market Summary
- Time of Use
- Demand Response
- Real-Time Pricing
- Clustering
- Storage-Assisted Recharging
- Market Scenarios for EVSE with Electric Utility Interface
- Market Summary for EVSE with Bi-directional Power Capability
- Vehicle to Home (V2H)
- Vehicle to Business (V2B)
- Vehicle to Grid (V2G)
- Challenges with V2G
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User
- EVSE Private PEV Owner Market Summary
- Residential PEV Owner Market Scenarios
- EVSE Fleet Owner Market Summary
- Fleet Owner Market Scenarios
- EVSE Workplace Employer Market Summary
- Workplace Employer Market Scenarios
- EVSE Charging Station Host Market Summary
- Charging Station Host Market Scenarios
- Market Summary for EVSE Providers
- EVSE Electric Utility Owner Market Summary
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- EVSE Residential Charging Market Summary
- Residential Charging Market Scenarios
- EVSE Multi-Unit Dwelling Charging Market Summary
- EVSE Workplace Charging Market Summary
- EVSE Fleet Owner Market Summary
- EVSE Public Charging Market Summary
- Public Charging Market Drivers
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Public Charging Market Scenarios
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- EVSE Industry Structure: Globalization
- North America: Canada and the United States
- Canada
- North American Market Drivers
- North American Charging Market Scenarios
- Europe: Western Europe
- Western European Market Drivers
- France
- Germany
- The Netherlands
- Norway
- United Kingdom
- European Charging Market Scenarios
- Asia: Japan and China
- China
- Japan
- Asian Market Drivers
- Asian Charging Market Scenarios
Chapter 8 Patent Review/ New Developments
- Patents Granted in 2018 by Company
- Review of EVSE Patents Granted by Subject
Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Companies
- Major Market Trends
- EVSE Suppliers and Market Players
- EVSE Suppliers
- ABB
- Addenergie
- Aerovironment/Webasto Charging Systems/Ev Solutions
- Andromeda
- Blink Charging Co. (Car Charging Group)
- Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc.
- Btc Power (Innogy)
- Chargemaster (Bp Chargemaster)
- Chargepoint
- Circontrol
- Clipper Creek
- Coritech
- Delta
- Ecotap
- Emotorwerks
- Evbox
- Evgo
- Evtronic (Evbox)
- Innogy
- Plugless Power
- Setec (Shenzhen)
- Siemens
- Witricity
- Zaptec
- EV Network Providers
- ABB
- Allego
- Beam
- Blink Charging Co. (Car Charging Group)
- Chargemaster (Bp Chargemaster)
- Chargepoint
- Circontrol
- Coritech
- Driivz
- Emotorwerks
- Greenlots
- Hubject
- Innogy
- State Grid Corp. Of China
- Zaptec
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uug6e6
