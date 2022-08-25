Global Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Vehicles Market Report 2022-2027 with Company Profiles of Leading Players - BMW, Ford Motor, Honda Motor , Nissan, and Tesla

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Vehicles: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report discusses three future scenarios, that is, pessimistic, consensus, and optimistic; forecasts are provided for the consensus scenario. Power source (lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells) sales and values are provided. A patent analysis and discussion of power sources and vehicle components describe the areas in which research is being performed and emphasizes intellectual property issues.

Although e-scooters have the largest share in unit sales in the overall EV market, the passenger EV segment holds the highest share in revenue among all the EV segments. The EV market's significant growth in revenue will come from the increasing number of passenger vehicles due to the increasing unit sales and higher unit sale costs.



By region, Asia-Pacific leads the global electric vehicles market. China leads the Asia-Pacific region and the world market in unit sales of electric cars/passenger cars. Europe and North America follow Asia- Pacific in terms of passenger car unit sales. China also leads the world in e-scooter unit sales and revenue.



A rising number of nations have promised to eliminate internal combustion engines or have aggressive car electrification goals for the coming decades. Meanwhile, many automakers have plans to electrify fleets that exceed legislative goals. In 2021, there were five times as many new EV models as in 2015, increasing their appeal to consumers.



The COVID-19 outbreak and Russia and Ukraine war have created a sudden disruption in global supply chains, particularly in the automotive industry. Soon, delays in EV delivery to clients may stifle sales growth in some countries. However, in the long run, government and business efforts to electrify transportation are laying a solid foundation for future EV sales growth.



Access to public charging will need to extend as EV markets grow. Most EV charging now occurs at people's homes and offices. Consumers will increasingly demand EVs provide the same services, simplicity, and autonomy as conventional automobiles.

The values are expressed in billions of dollars ($ billions), and shipments/volumes are expressed in thousands of units. Values are based on the equivalent of wholesale, or the price charged to the retailer before mark-up. However, advanced EVs are sold below the actual manufacturing cost. This may be due to regulatory compliance or the desire to establish a market before the economics of scale take hold. The cost to consumers may be reduced considerably when government subsidies or possible tax breaks are considered in the dealer price.

The publisher analyzed the industry worldwide regarding the manufacturing and deploying technologies or products. For the most relevant and available EVs, The publisher examined the role of government both in regulating the industry and supporting electric vehicle & fuel cell vehicles through promotional incentives. The report discusses recent trends and sales and provides industry overviews and market assessments for leading EV technology. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.

Regional and country-level markets are segmented and analyzed by configuration and application. The report also covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The market sizes and estimations are provided regarding revenue, with 2021 as the base year; market forecasts will be given for 2022 to 2027.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue (sales data) for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size for electric vehicles and fuel cell vehicles in value and volumetric terms, revenue forecast, and corresponding market share analysis by vehicle type, configuration, power source and geographic region

Updated information about the industry standards, government and industry support, regulations, and other factors that will shape this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

Market outlook and market assessment for unit shipments of commercially viable EVs and summary of details of power sources that make these vehicles possible

Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies

In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including BMW AG, Ford Motor Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., and Tesla Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Industry Structure: Market Trends

Pollution Abatement

Battery Developments

Battery End-Life Usage

Lithium-Ion Battery Stability Issues

Indirect Incentives

Cafe and Other Fuel Efficiency Standards

Carbon Taxes

Federal and State Fuel Taxes

Electric Utility Efficiency

Government Subsidies and Incentives

U.S.

India

Europe

Pricing Analysis

Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Market for Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Vehicles

Covid-19 Impact on Vehicle Types

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Materials (Metals, Resins, Glass, Etc.)

Subcomponents

Oem Components

Oems Vehicle Assembly

Distribution & Aftermarket

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Patent Analysis

Select Approved Patents

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Configuration

Battery Electric Vehicle (Bev)

Market Drivers for Pure Electric Vehicles

Key Components of Battery Electric Vehicle (Bev)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hev)

Market Drivers for Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Operation of Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Key Components of a Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hev)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Phev)

Operation of Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Market Drivers for Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Key Components of a Plug-In Hybrid Electric Car (Phev)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (Fcev)

Market Drivers for Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

Key Components of a Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (Fcev)

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Passenger Vehicle Market Summary

Buses

Electric Bus Companies

Electric Bus Market Summary

Commercial/Industrial Evs

Commercial/Industrial Ev Companies

Commercial/Industrial Evs Market Summary

Scooters

Scooter Companies

Electric Scooter Market Summary

Others (Low-Velocity and Niche)

Low-Velocity Vehicles

Niche Electric Vehicles

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Power Source

Types of Power Sources

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Lithium Battery Chemistry

Construction of Lithium-Ion Batteries

A Thorough Method for Recycling Lithium-Ion Batteries Used in Electric Vehicles

Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturers

Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries

Recycling Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries

Consumer Electronics

Electric Vehicles

Lead-Acid Batteries

Recycling of Lead-Acid Batteries

Fuel Cells

Benefits of the Fuel Cell Solution

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Norway

U.K.

France

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The Middle East and Africa

and South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Component Manufacturers

Oems (Original Equipment Manufacturers)

Market Share Analysis

Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid, and Electric Vehicles Company Market Share

Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Companies Market Share

Market Strategy Analysis for Electric Vehicles

Key Market Developments

Contracts and Agreements

Manufacturing Plant Expansion

Mergers and Acquisitions

Innovations Ongoing in the Electric Vehicles Market

Vehicle to Grid (V2G)

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging

Charging of Mobile Devices

Lightning-Fast Charging

Advancements in Battery Technology

Innovations in Battery Technologies

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Batteries With Solid State Technology

Aluminum-Ion Rechargeable Batteries

Batteries Made of Lithium-Sulfur

Batteries Made of Metal and Air

Other Ev Players

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Ab Volvo

Bmw AG

Byd Co. Ltd.

Chrysler (Subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv)

Daimler Truck Ag. (Mercedes-Benz Group Ag.)

Ford Motor Co.

General Motors Co. Inc.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Kia Corp.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Peugeot

Porsche

Renault Group

Saic Motor Corp. Ltd.

Suzuki Motor Corp.

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Motor Corp.

Volkswagen AG (Audi)

