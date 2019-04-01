Global Electrical Conduit Fittings Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% During 2018-2026 - Metallic Conduit Fittings Lead the Market with Nearly 60% of the Total Revenue Generated Globally

DUBLIN, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electrical conduit fittings market is set to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Electrical conduit systems are the most common type of wiring installation worldwide. Subsequently, the growing consumption of conduit systems forms the most significant factor in driving the fittings market globally.

The market is highly driven by the consistently growing construction industry worldwide across residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Due to a high degree of safety, electrical conduit systems remain the preferred choice for wiring installation, thereby supporting the adjacent fittings market.

Another major factor supporting market growth is a wide range of fitting products available in the market. Over the period, manufacturers have developed numerous fitting products in conjunction with different types of electrical conduit systems. Nevertheless, the growing use of cable trays/ladders poses a major threat to the electrical conduit fittings market.

Although used for a limited number of applications, cable trays/ladders eliminate the need for any conduit fittings. Thus, a rise in adoption of cable trays/ladders may have a significant impact on electrical conduit fittings market growth.

The overall electrical conduit fittings market worldwide is categorized based on product type, material, and geography. On the basis of material, the metallic conduit fittings segment lead the market with nearly 60% of the total revenue generated globally. This is due to the higher cost of metallic fittings as compared to non-metallic counterparts. However, it should be noted that in terms of volume, the non-metallic fittings segment lead the market.

Further, on the basis of geography, North America dominates the electrical conduit fittings market, closely followed by the Asia Pacific. Considering the paced construction industry growth here, Asia Pacific is set to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the market through the forecast period.

Electrical conduit fittings market is highly fragmented in nature due to the presence of a large number of regional as well as international players. Apart from conduit system manufacturers, the market comprises various small-sized players having only fittings as their business segment.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Arlington Industries, Atkore International, Inc., Calpipe Industries, Inc., Dura-Line Corporation, Eaton Corporation Plc. (Cooper Industries), HellermannTyton Group Plc., Hubbell, Inc., Legrand SA, Robroy Industries, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Southwire Company LLC, and Thomas & Betts Corporation among others.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2 Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3 Approach Adopted

1.3.4 Top-Down Approach

1.3.5 Bottom-Up Approach

1.3.6 Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.7 Assumptions

1.4 Market Segmentation

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Electrical Conduit Fittings Market

2.2 Global Electrical Conduit Fittings Market, by Product Type

2.3 Global Electrical Conduit Fittings Market, by Material

2.4 Global Electrical Conduit Fittings Market, by Geography

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Global Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Overview

3.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Market Drivers

3.1.1.1 Rising Construction Industry Worldwide

3.1.1.2 High Popularity of Electrical Conduit Systems for Wiring Installation

3.1.1.3 Wide Availability of Electrical Conduit Fittings for Numerous Applications

3.1.2 Market Challenges

3.1.2.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices and High Competition

3.1.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.2 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.3 Market Positioning of Key Players, 2017

3.3.1 Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players

Chapter 4 Global Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Analysis, by Product Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Clamps

4.3 Couplings

4.4 Connectors

4.5 Elbows

4.6 Nipples & Reducers

4.7 Bushing

4.8 Locknuts

4.9 Caps

4.10 Hubs

4.11 Others (Plates, Drains etc.)

Chapter 5 Global Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Analysis, by Material

5.1 Overview

5.2 Metallic Electrical Conduit Fittings

5.3 Non-metallic Electrical Conduit Fittings

Chapter 6 North America Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Analysis

Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Electrical Conduit Fittings Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Arlington Industries

10.2 Atkore International Inc. (Allied Tube & Conduit)

10.3 Calpipe Industries Inc.

10.4 Cooper Industries (Eaton Corporation)

10.5 Dura-Line Corporation

10.6 HellermannTyton Group PLC

10.7 Hubbell Inc.

10.8 Legrand S.A.

10.9 Robroy Industries Inc.

10.10 Schneider Electric SE

10.11 Southwire Company LLC

10.12 Thomas and Betts Corporation

