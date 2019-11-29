Global Electrical Digital Twin Market Outlook Report 2018 & 2019-2027: Key Players are AVEVA, ABB, GE, Etteplan, Emerson, Wipro, Siemens, Fujitsu, SAS Institute, Microsoft, IBM, and Acpd Services

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrical Digital Twin - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electrical Digital Twin market accounted for $646.14 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $2,670.12 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.



While the factors like reduced unplanned downtime and maintenance costs and streamlined integration of renewable energy technologies fuel the growth of the market. Whereas, the data privacy and security concerns is hindering the market growth.



A digital twin is basically a replica of a physical product, processor system, and behaves in the exact way the physical object would. Generally, the digital twin is about connecting the physical world with the virtual world through information and data.



On the basis of deployment type, the cloud/hosted segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the multiple benefits of cloud software installation such as easy accessibility, maintenance of software or the hardware it resides on by cloud service providers, quick deployment, and lower energy consumption cost.



By geography, North America is probably going to have a huge demand during the forecast period. The expanded research and advancement (R&D) exercises in the field of Internet of Things (IoT) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and growing interest for productive and cost-effective technologies for power utilities are the factors driving the market.



Some of the key players in Global Electrical Digital Twin market include AVEVA, ABB, GE, Etteplan, Emerson, Wipro, Siemens, Fujitsu, SAS Institute, Microsoft, IBM, and Acpd Services.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Electrical Digital Twin Market, By Deployment Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cloud/Hosted

5.3 On-Premises



6 Global Electrical Digital Twin Market, By Twin Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Digital Grid

6.3 Digital Hydropower Plant

6.4 Digital Gas & Steam Power Plant

6.5 Distributed Energy Resources

6.6 Digital Wind Farm

6.7 Process Digital Twin

6.8 Product Digital Twin

6.9 System Digital Twin



7 Global Electrical Digital Twin Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Business & Operations Optimization

7.2.1 Outage Management

7.2.2 Operational Flexibility

7.3 Asset Performance Management

7.3.1 Equipment Health

7.3.2 Maintenance Optimization

7.3.3 Reliability Management

7.4 Digital Twin Aggregate

7.5 Power Plant

7.6 Building

7.7 Public Sector

7.8 Production

7.9 Performance

7.10 Other Applications



8 Global Electrical Digital Twin Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Utilities

8.2.1 Independent Power Producers

8.2.2 Federal Utilities

8.3 Energy

8.4 Grid Infrastructure Operators

8.5 Automotive

8.6 Retail

8.7 Aerospace and Defense

8.8 Logistics and Transportation

8.9 Healthcare

8.10 Electronics

8.11 Other End Users



9 Global Electrical Digital Twin Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 AVEVA

11.2 ABB

11.3 GE

11.4 Etteplan

11.5 Emerson

11.6 Wipro

11.7 Siemens

11.8 Fujitsu

11.9 SAS Institute

11.10 Microsoft

11.11 IBM

11.12 Acpd Services



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i1y4ib

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

