Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-



Global Electrical Houses (E-Houses) Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026

Electrical houses or E-Houses are custom made modular power substations that are used in areas where power supply cannot be provided easily. E-Houses are an excellent alternate to standard power units, which need long construction time, as E-Houses can be easily assembled anywhere and made operational right away. E-Houses find application in several industries such as power utilities, transportation, mining, and oil and gas. Custom built E-Houses enable set up of mobile E-houses at mining sites without any need for civil work and save a lot of time. With mining sites located at remote locations cost of construction is high, custom built E-Houses not only reduce cost but also save time spent on planning and managing civil work. The modular architecture of E-Houses enables easy transportation, thus reducing operational expenses. An E-house is an alternative solution to conventional power distribution, which is made, set up, and tested at the workshop, after which it is assembled, connected, and operated at the site. E-house comprises of components such as dry transformers, switchgear, bus bars, power management systems, low and medium-voltage systems, battery systems, automation technology, and other parts for power distribution.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electrical Houses (E-Houses) estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Mobile Substation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fixed E-House segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $192.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $45.3 Million by 2026

The Electrical Houses (E-Houses) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$192.9 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$45.3 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.

With anticipated recovery in core end-use sectors including oil & gas, mining, power utilities, industrial manufacturing and railways in the post COVID-19 period, demand for e-houses is likely to renew on a progressive scale. Techno functional factors such as ease of installation, space-saving designs, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, would be instrumental in future growth of the e-houses market. Renewed demand for reliable power supply on the back of anticipated increase in electricity usage is also likely to perk up the market expansion. During the previous decade, E-houses have gained immensely from increased offshore gas and oil exploration, growth in mining, improvement in rail infrastructure. Anticipated similar expansion in these verticals in the post COVID-19 period, would ensure steady rise in e-house demand in the current decade as well. Mobile substations are portable, integrated compact powering modules offering surge-free AC and DC power supply as an additional capacity or as a backup in emergencies, or in terrains incompatible for construction. Higher demand for power, rapid expansion of transmission capacities, faster commissioning, hassle-free installation and repositioning, minimal set up involving no elaborate construction, compact size, enhanced portability of modules to required zones, and overall cost efficiencies are fueling the demand for mobile substations as alternate power houses. Energy sector, with its increasing emphasis on transition to renewable resources, is slated to constitute a major market for mobile substations, to bridge the gap between supply and demand of power from alternate sources.

By Voltage Type, Medium Voltage Segment to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026

Global market for Medium Voltage (Voltage Type) segment is estimated at US$938.6 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$1.3 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 6.2% over the analysis period. The Middle East constitutes the largest regional market for Medium Voltage segment, accounting for 62.0% of the global sales in 2020. Middle East is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 6.9% over the analysis period, to reach US$928.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

