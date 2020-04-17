Global Electricity Transmission Sector Insights, 2006-2019 & 2020-2029: Focus on High-Voltage Transmission of 110 kV and Above

DUBLIN, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electricity Transmission Report & Database 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fifth edition of this report analyses the growth and investment opportunities in the high voltage electricity transmission sectors of 100 countries. Further, it includes the key developments and trends, latest data and statistics (from 2006 to 2019), and offers growth projections up to 2029. The report focuses on the high-voltage transmission segment of 110 kV and above levels.



The report has five distinct sections:



Part 1 provides an introduction to the report and an Executive Summary with key findings.



Part 2 of the report provides an analysis of the performance of the global high voltage electricity transmission industry over the last decade, and presents forecasts and expected growth for 2020-2029. It assesses the developments and trends shaping the industry, examines the key growth drivers, and provides an outlook and forecast for the industry at the global and regional levels.



Part 3 provides detailed profiles of the 100 countries. These countries are organised into six regions - North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The report covers 2 countries in North America; 16 countries in Latin America; 20 countries in Asia; 36 countries in Europe; 19 countries in Africa; and 7 countries in the Middle East.



Each country's profile provides data and analysis on:

Industry structure, institutional structure and key players

Existing generation capacity and production, 2006 to 2019

Forecasted demand and addition to generation capacity by 2029

Transmission network and capacity for 2006 to 2019:

Line length by voltage level, technology (AC and DC) and by type of line (overhead, underground and undersea)

Transformer capacity

Number of substations/transformers

Line length of key transmission companies

Forecasted growth in transmission network and capacity by 2029:

Forecasts for line length by voltage, technology (AC and DC) and by type of line (overhead, underground and undersea)

Forecasts for transformer capacity

Forecasted investment in the transmission network

Part 4 is the appendix providing sources, methodology and list of abbreviations.



Part 5 of the report is a database and provides detailed data and statistics at the global, regional and country levels since 2006, and forecasts for the period 2020-29 in a tabular format.



Part 1-4 is in a PowerPoint format (converted to PDF) and Part 5 is in an Excel database

Key Topics Covered



Part 1: Executive Summary



Part 2: Global and Regional Transmission Sector Growth and Investment Analysis

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Recent trends and development

2.3 Key growth drivers

2.4 Existing state of and forecasted growth in the global transmission industry

2.4.1 Growth in plant capacity, generation and consumption, 2006-19

2.4.2 Forecasted demand and capacity addition, 2020-29

2.4.3 Existing transmission infrastructure and capacity, 2019 Line length by voltage, technology (AC and DC), and type (overhead, underground and undersea) Transformer capacity by voltage

2.4.4 Historical growth in transmission infrastructure and capacity, 2006-19 Growth in line length by voltage, technology (AC and DC), and type (overhead, underground and undersea) Growth in transformer capacity by voltage

2.4.5 Forecasted growth in transmission infrastructure and capacity, 2020-29 Forecasts for line length by voltage, technology (AC and DC), and type (overhead, underground and undersea) Forecasts for transformer capacity

2.5 Forecasted investment in transmission network by region

2.6 Outlook



Part 3: Country-Level Analysis

3.1 North America

3.1.1 Canada

3.1.2 USA

3.2 Latin America

3.2.1 Argentina

3.2.2 Bolivia

3.2.3 Brazil

3.2.4 Chile

3.2.5 Colombia

3.2.6 Costa Rica

3.2.7 Dominican Republic

3.2.8 Ecuador

3.2.9 Guatemala

3.2.10 Honduras

3.2.11 Mexico

3.2.12 Nicaragua

3.2.13 Panama

3.2.14 Paraguay

3.2.15 Peru

3.2.16 Uruguay

3.3 Asia Pacific

3.3.1 Afghanistan

3.3.2 Australia

3.3.3 Bangladesh

3.3.4 Bhutan

3.3.5 Cambodia

3.3.6 China

3.3.7 India

3.3.8 Indonesia

3.3.9 Japan

3.3.10 Kazakhstan

3.3.11 Malaysia

3.3.12 Myanmar

3.3.13 Nepal

3.3.14 New Zealand

3.3.15 Pakistan

3.3.16 Philippines

3.3.17 South Korea

3.3.18 Sri Lanka

3.3.19 Thailand

3.3.20 Vietnam

3.4 Europe

3.4.1 Austria

3.4.2 Belgium

3.4.3 Bosnia and Herzegovina

3.4.4 Bulgaria

3.4.5 Croatia

3.4.6 Cyprus

3.4.7 Czech Republic

3.4.8 Denmark

3.4.9 Estonia

3.4.10 Finland

3.4.11 France

3.4.12 Germany

3.4.13 Greece

3.4.14 Hungary

3.4.15 Iceland

3.4.16 Ireland

3.4.17 Italy

3.4.18 Latvia

3.4.19 Lithuania

3.4.20 Macedonia

3.4.21 Montenegro

3.4.22 Netherlands

3.4.23 Norway

3.4.24 Poland

3.4.25 Portugal

3.4.26 Romania

3.4.27 Russia

3.4.28 Serbia

3.4.29 Slovakia

3.4.30 Slovenia

3.4.31 Spain

3.4.32 Sweden

3.4.33 Switzerland

3.4.34 Turkey

3.4.35 Ukraine

3.4.36 United Kingdom

3.5 Middle East

3.5.1 Bahrain

3.5.2 Jordan

3.5.3 Kuwait

3.5.4 Oman

3.5.5 Qatar

3.5.6 Saudi Arabia

3.5.7 United Arab Emirates

3.6 Africa

3.6.1 Algeria

3.6.2 Angola

3.6.3 Cameroon

3.6.4 Egypt

3.6.5 Ethiopia

3.6.6 Ghana

3.6.7 Ivory Coast

3.6.8 Kenya

3.6.9 Morocco

3.6.10 Mozambique

3.6.11 Namibia

3.6.12 Nigeria

3.6.13 Rwanda

3.6.14 South Africa

3.6.15 Sudan

3.6.16 Tanzania

3.6.17 Tunisia

3.6.18 Uganda

3.6.19 Zambia

Each country profile provides data and analysis on:

Industry structure, institutional framework and key players

Existing capacity, production and consumption, 2019

Growth in capacity, production and consumption, 2006-19

Forecasted demand and addition to generation capacity, 2020-29

Existing transmission network and capacity, 2019

Line length by voltage, technology (AC and DC), and type (overhead, underground and undersea)

Transformer capacity by voltage

Number of substations/transformers by voltage

Network statistics for key transmission players Growth in transmission network and capacity, 2006-19

Growth in line length by voltage, technology (AC and DC), and type (overhead, underground and undersea) Growth in transformer capacity by voltage

Growth in the number of substations/transformers Forecasted transmission network length and capacity, 2020-29

Forecasts for voltage level (110 kV and above)



Forecasts for technology (AC and DC)



Forecasts for type of line (overhead, underground and undersea)



Forecasts for transformer capacity



Forecasted investment in the transmission network

Part 4: Appendix

4.1 Sources and methodology

4.2 List of abbreviations



Part 5: Excel Database

5.1 Detailed data and statistics for 2006-19 and forecasts for 2020-29 for global, regions and countries

