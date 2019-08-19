Global Electrodeionization Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecasts 2016-2018 & 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Aug, 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electrodeionization Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electrodeionization Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient and Advanced Water Systems, Chemical-Free Process and Adoption of power generation, electronics, semiconductor, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Based on Design, the market is categorized into Plate and Frame Construction and Spiral Wound Construction.

Depending on Applications the market is segregated into Biotechnology, Chemical Production, Cosmetic, Electronics & Semiconductor, Food and Beverages Industry, Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Industry, Water Treatment and Other Applications.

By Modules the market is segmented into Ion Exchange, Membrane Separation and Other Modules.

Based on End User, the market is categorized into Electronics & Semiconductor, Pharmaceuticals, Power Generation and Other End Users.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Technology Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient and Advanced Water Systems

3.1.2 Chemical-Free Process

3.1.3 Adoption of power generation, electronics, semiconductor, and pharmaceuticals industries

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Electrodeionization Market, By Design

4.1 Plate and Frame Construction

4.2 Spiral Wound Construction



5 Electrodeionization Market, By Applications

5.1 Biotechnology

5.2 Chemical Production

5.3 Cosmetic

5.4 Electronics & Semiconductor

5.5 Food and Beverages Industry

5.6 Laboratories

5.7 Pharmaceutical Industry

5.8 Water Treatment

5.9 Other Applications



6 Electrodeionization Market, By Modules

6.1 Ion Exchange

6.2 Membrane Separation

6.3 Other Modules



7 Electrodeionization Market, By End-User

7.1 Electronics & Semiconductor

7.2 Pharmaceuticals

7.3 Power Generation

7.4 Other End Users



8 Electrodeionization Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 France

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 UK

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Applied Membranes, Inc.

10.2 Bwt Pharma & Biotech Gmbh

10.3 Dowdupont Inc.

10.4 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

10.5 Guangzhou Kaiyuan Water Treatment Equipment Co. Ltd

10.6 Hinada Water Treatment Tech Co., Ltd

10.7 Mega A.S.

10.8 Newterra Ltd.

10.9 Ovivo Inc.

10.10 Progressive Water Treatment

10.11 Pure Aqua Inc.

10.12 Qua Group

10.13 Samco Technologies, Inc.

10.14 Snowpure, LLC

10.15 Suez SA

10.16 Veolia Environnement S.A.

10.17 Westech Engineering, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6xedhk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

