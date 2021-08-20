Global Electrodes for Medical Device Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $794 Million by 2027 - Growing Shift Towards Single Use Electrodes

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrodes for Medical Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Electrodes for Medical Devices Market to Reach $794 Million by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electrodes for Medical Devices estimated at US$664.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$794 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

ECG Electrodes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2% CAGR and reach US$321.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the TENS Electrodes segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $179.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR



The Electrodes for Medical Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$179.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$157.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.



Ion-Selective Electrodes Segment to Record 3% CAGR



In the global Ion-Selective Electrodes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$60.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$71.7 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$108.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Electrodes - An Integral Part of Most Medical Electronic Devices

Recent Market Activity

Current and Future Analysis

Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand

Rising Disease Prevalence Fuels Market Growth

Portable Devices Drive Growth

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 95 Featured)

3M Company (US)

Company (US) Ambu A/S ( Denmark )

) C.R Bard, Inc. (US)

CONMED Corporation (US)

Leonhard Lang GmbH ( Austria )

) Medtronic Plc. ( Ireland )

) Natus Medical Incorporated (US)

Nikomed USA , Inc. (US)

, Inc. (US) Philips Healthcare ( The Netherlands )

) Prosurg, Inc. (US)

Rhythmlink International, LLC (US)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (US)

ZOLL Medical Corporation (US)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Shift towards Single Use Electrodes

Continued Use of Re-Usable Electrodes - A Cause of Concern

Inefficiency of Cleaning Procedures - Studied and Validated

Disposable Electrodes Help Stave Off HAIs

Re-Use of Single Use Electrode - Not a Safe Proposition

Wet Vs Dry Electrodes

Electrodes with Hydrogels Gain Popularity

Dry Electrodes Garner Significant Attention

Ambulatory Healthcare Drives Interest in Dry Electrode Technology

Dry Electrodes Overcome Short Circuit Issues in Arrays

Hybrid Wet-Dry Electrodes to Address Concerns in Individual Technologies

Nanotechnology to Enhance Functionality of Electrodes

Conducting Polymers Hold Promise as Effective Electrode Coating to Ease Implantation Procedure

Textile Electrodes - An Emerging Area of Interest

Popularity of Ag/AgCl as Electrode Material

Novel Electrode Backing Materials Enable Longer Application

Platinum Gains Popularity as Electrode Material

Trends in ECG Monitoring Electrodes

Electrodes Play a Pivotal Role in Growing Sophistication of Cardiac Monitoring

The Evolution of Electrode Materials in ECG

Dry Electrodes for ECG Take Multiple Forms

Demand for ECG Electrodes Continue to Rise

Dry ECG Electrodes yet to Make a Mark in Clinical Settings

A Focus on Issues Related to Use of Gel and Dry Electrodes in ECG

Flexible Electrodes Overcome Drawbacks of Solid Electrodes

Self-Adhesive Pads Gain Ground over Paddle Electrodes

Need for Superior Electrode Technology in Premature Infants Monitoring

New Graphene-Based Electrodes for ECG Shows Promise

FEEP Promises to Address Conventional Issues with Non-Contact ECG Electrodes

Silver Nanowire Dry Electrodes in Holter Monitors - New Research Work Shows Improved Holter's Efficiency

Offset Electrodes Overcome Motion Artifacts

Electrodes with Offset Studs Lose Appeal

Development of Wearable, Patch Monitors - A Threat to ECG Electrodes

Trends in EEG Electrodes

Surface Electrodes - The Most Popular EEG Electrode Option

Technological Advances in EEG Electrodes

Combination Material-Based EEG Electrodes - Most Common and Affordable

Defibrillator Electrodes - A Perspective of Historical Design Evolution

Disposable EEG Electrodes - Advantages and Disadvantages

Growing Popularity of Non-Invasive Techniques to Hamper Prospects of Fetal Scalp Electrodes

New, Less-Damaging Soft Electrodes Improve Diagnostic Outcomes in Brain Function

Dissolvable Electrodes in Development for Brain Diagnosis

New Miniature Ear-borne Electrodes Enable Unobtrusive EEG Recording

Competitive Landscape

Cardiac Electrodes Market Limited to Few Specialty Players

Neurophysiology Segment Witnesses Consolidation

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest Of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest Of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 95

