Global Electronic Air Suspension System Market Report 2021: Rising Demand for Luxury Cars and Buses for Long-Distance Journeys

The Global Electronic Air Suspension System Market is estimated to be USD 5.82 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.61 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.15%.



Market Dynamics

The global electronic air suspension system is primarily driven by the rising demand for luxury cars and buses for long-distance journeys and significant comfort. Electronic air suspension systems in racing cars and system benefits such as optimum road grip, heavy load capacity, reduced air suspension, and various ride quality control options are escalating the demand of the market.

However, the high cost of the system and government recognition for safety are hindering the market's growth. Automobile manufacturing companies require safety and sales approvals from organizations such as IIHS, NCAP and ICAT.

The increasing electronic air suspension system innovations to provide passenger comfort and minimize cargo damage offer market growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified as OEM and aftermarket. Amongst the two, the OEM segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Application, the market is classified as passenger vehicle, motorcycle and commercial vehicle. Amongst the all, the passenger vehicle segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Geography, Europe is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Link Mfg acquires Hadley Products Corp valve and suspension control lines. Hardley's SmartValve electronic height control system was one of the product gained by Link - 9th March 2021

Arnott acquired AccuAir, Control system suspension company to expand its air-suspension product line. - 22st October 2020

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report Air Lift Company, Arnott Industries, BWI Group, Continental AG, etc

