Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Checkpoint Systems, Gunnebo Gateway, Hangzhou Century, Nedap & Tyco Retail Solutions
The "Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.06% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. EAS systems is a technology used to reduce the risk of theft from stores, office buildings, libraries, and warehouses. An EAS system includes an antenna, a detacher, or deactivator, and tags. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rising spending on security systems. Retailers are increasing their spending on security systems such as EAS systems to overcome security challenges and prevent shoplifting.
One trend affecting this market is the adoption of source tagging in retail sector. Source tagging is the tagging of a product package or a product with EAS tags at the time of manufacturing.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high cost of implementing EAS systems. Small and mid-sized supermarkets usually do not prefer using EAS systems as they are expensive.
Key vendors
- Checkpoint Systems (Division of CCL Industries)
- Gunnebo Gateway
- Hangzhou Century
- Nedap
- Tyco Retail Solutions (Division of Johnson Controls)
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Apparel and fashion accessories
- Cosmetics and pharmaceuticals
- Supermarkets and grocery stores
- Others
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Adoption of source tagging in retail sector
- Inclusion of data analytics in EAS systems
- Adoption of concept tag
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
