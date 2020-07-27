Global Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment (EBPP) Markets to 2027 and the Potential Impact of COVID-19
DUBLIN, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to this 18th edition of the report. The 140-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market to Reach 30.7 Billion Number of Bills by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) estimated at 18.2 Billion Number of Bills in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 30.7 Billion Number of Bills by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.4 Billion Number of Bills in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.58% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 5.4 Billion Number of Bills in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 5.4 Billion Number of Bills by the year 2027.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment: Strongly Founded on Next Generation Internet Economy
- Recent Market Activity
- Market Overview
- Key Benefits of EBPP Driving Adoption Worldwide
- EBPP Models
- Market Outlook
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- ACI Worldwide (USA)
- Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Communications Data Group, Inc. (USA)
- CSG Systems International, Inc. (USA)
- CyberSource Corporation (USA)
- ebpSource Limited (UK)
- eBillingHub (USA)
- Enterprise jBilling Software Ltd. (Canada)
- Fiserv, Inc. (USA)
- FIS (USA)
- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (USA)
- Jopari Solutions, Inc. (USA)
- MasterCard (USA)
- Pagero AB (Sweden)
- PayPal, Inc. (USA)
- SIX Payment Services Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Sorriso Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Striata (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Noteworthy Market Trends, Drivers & Challenges
- Outsourced EBPP Services Gain in Popularity
- Political Focus on Exerting Strong Fiscal Controls to Curb Tax Evasion & Fraud Drives the Emergence of Latin America as the World's Largest Market for E-Billing
- The Rise of Customer Self-Service Tilts EBPP Technologies into the Mass Adoption Stage
- Intuitive Design of Electronic Bills: Vital to the Success of Bill Presentment
- SMS Bill Presentment Soars in Popularity
- ATMs Emerge as a Medium of Electronic Payment
- SMBs: An Emerging & Lucrative Customer Cluster for EBPP
- Improving Reconciling, Billing and Payment functions of Business through EBPP
- Mobile Platform Presents a Positive Outlook for Adoption of Electronic Billing
- Convergence of Billing with Customer Analytics Opens a New Window of Opportunity
- Launch of e-Bill Adoption Campaigns to Benefit Market Growth
- The Significance of EBPP Platforms for Making Utility Payments
- Growing Importance of Customer Experience Leads CSPs to Turn Towards EBPP Solutions
- Key Macro Forces Driving Market Growth
- Global Efforts to Go Cashless Confers Policy Led Stability to the Growth of Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Solutions
- Rapid Growth in eCommerce and mCommerce Spurs Consumer Appetite for Electronic Payment
- Rapid Mobile Broadband Penetration Provides the Platform for Future Growth
- Developments in Internet Security: A Prerequisite for Growth of e-Billing & Payment Market
- Increasing Use of Internet-Enabled Smartphones Encourages Bill Payment through Mobile Phones
- Developments in Mobile Wallet & Payment Apps to Richly Support Growth of Electronic Payments
- Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability to Benefit EBPP
- Challenges Impeding Wider Adoption of EBPP
- Underdeveloped Internet Infrastructure in Developing Markets
- Bandwidth Limitations Limit EBPP Potential
- Inherent limitations of SMS System: A Cause of Concern
- Lack of Common Standards
- Key Considerations for Successful Implementation of EBPP
- EBPP: Not a Complete Replacement for Paper
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 78
