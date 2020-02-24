Global Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid Market (2017 to 2028) - Featuring Trident Group, BASF SE, KMG Chemicals & Reagent Chemicals Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing technological advancements, huge demand of image sensor in smartphones, and commercialization of fingerprint sensors.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub-segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Technological Advancements

3.1.2 Huge Demand of Image Sensor in Smartphones

3.1.3 Commercialization of Fingerprint Sensors

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid Market, By Type

4.1 Sulfuric Acid 99%

4.2 Sulfuric Acid 98%

4.3 Sulfuric Acid 97%

4.4 Sulfuric Acid 96%

4.5 Sulfuric Acid 95%



5 Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid Market, By Grade

5.1 Parts Per Billion (PPB)

5.2 Parts Per Trillion (PPT)



6 Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid Market, By Product

6.1 Temperature Sensor

6.2 Proximity Sensor

6.3 Pressure Sensor

6.4 Fingerprint Sensor

6.5 Image Sensor

6.6 Motion Sensor

6.7 Other Products



7 Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid Market, By Application

7.1 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Panels

7.2 Communication & IT

7.3 Semiconductors

7.4 Home Appliances

7.5 Crystal Silicon Solar Cell

7.6 Entertainment

7.7 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Panel

7.8 Cleaning Agent

7.9 Etching Agent

7.10 Pharmaceuticals

7.11 Wearable Devices



8 Electronic Grade Sulfuric Acid Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 U.K

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Trident Group

10.2 BASF SE

10.3 KMG Chemicals

10.4 Reagent Chemicals

10.5 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

10.6 Ineos Group Holdings S.A.

10.7 Linde PLC

10.8 Moses Lake Industries

10.9 PVS Chemicals Inc

10.10 Kanto Chemical Co Inc

10.11 Airedale Chemical

10.12 Seastar Chemicals

10.13 Columbus Chemical Industries

10.14 Aurubis

10.15 Sigma-Aldrich Co LLC



