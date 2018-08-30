Global Electronic Handheld Massager Market 2018-2022 - Ease of Availability of Products & Massages at Home Gaining Momentum
The "Global Electronic Handheld Massager Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Electronic Handheld Massager Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sale of electronic handheld massagers via retail outlets and online stores.
One trend affecting this market is the ease of availability of products. Presently, electronic handheld massagers are easily available in stores and online websites. The rapid growth of the e-commerce industry over the past couple of years has provided notable opportunities for consumer goods vendors in terms of supply chain management and geographic expansion.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the high cost of a traditional massage. Certain requirements of a massage include a qualified therapist, use of oil or lotion, and comforting ambience with privacy and necessary equipment, offering a range of services based on the requirement of the user.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the electrical malfunction and product recalls. Every massager is carefully manufactured and only passes through a through quality check before it is sent to the market. The risk of electrical malfunction is low, but these electrical problems can occur due to negligence and careless use.
Key vendors
- HoMedics
- JSB Healthcare
- Panasonic
- Thumper Massager
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Online stores
- Retail outlets
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Ease of availability of products
- Massages at home
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
