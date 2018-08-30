Global Electronic Handheld Massager Market 2018-2022 - Ease of Availability of Products & Massages at Home Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Electronic Handheld Massager Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electronic Handheld Massager Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sale of electronic handheld massagers via retail outlets and online stores.

One trend affecting this market is the ease of availability of products. Presently, electronic handheld massagers are easily available in stores and online websites. The rapid growth of the e-commerce industry over the past couple of years has provided notable opportunities for consumer goods vendors in terms of supply chain management and geographic expansion.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the high cost of a traditional massage. Certain requirements of a massage include a qualified therapist, use of oil or lotion, and comforting ambience with privacy and necessary equipment, offering a range of services based on the requirement of the user.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the electrical malfunction and product recalls. Every massager is carefully manufactured and only passes through a through quality check before it is sent to the market. The risk of electrical malfunction is low, but these electrical problems can occur due to negligence and careless use.







Key vendors

HoMedics

JSB Healthcare

Panasonic

Thumper Massager

