Global Electronic Health Records (EHRs) Market Report 2019: Market Value is Expected to Account for USD 36.2 Billion by 2025 - Increasing M&A Activities
Nov 27, 2019, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronic Health Records (EHRs) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The demand for global electronic health records (EHRs) market was valued at USD 24.7 billion in 2018, and is expected to account for USD 36.2 billion by 2025, while actuating at an estimated CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2025.
The market growth is primarily attributed to the growing investments by the healthcare IT players, and growing demand for better healthcare facilities. Moreover, increasing demand for cloud-based EHRs, and rising government initiatives is further boosting the industry growth.
The years used for the assessment are as follows:
- Historical year: 2015, 2016, 2017
- Base year: 2018
- Forecast period: 2019 - 2025
OBJECTIVES:
- To analyze market trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints associated with the global electronic health records (EHRs)s market
- To profile key companies operating in the global electronic health records (EHRs)s market and provide their competitive landscape
- To study market response with respect to the mergers and acquisitions in the industry
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1. Market Scope and Methodology
1.1. Research methodology
1.2. Research scope & assumptions
1.3. List of data sources
CHAPTER 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Global Electronic Health Records (EHRs)- Market Snapshot
CHAPTER 3. Industry Analysis
3.1. Market definition
3.2. Market segmentation
3.3. Key findings of the global electronic health records (EHRs) market
3.4. Market opportunities & trends
3.4.1. Increasing merger and acquisition activities
3.4.2. Increasing demand for cloud-based EHRs
3.4.3. Increasing adoption of patient portals
3.5. Market driver analysis
3.5.1. Growing investments by healthcare IT players
3.5.2. Rising government initiatives
3.5.3. Growing demand for better healthcare facilities
3.6. Market restraint analysis
3.6.1. Patient data safety and security issues
3.6.2. Lack of skilled professionals
CHAPTER 4. Competitive Outlook
4.1. Company Share Analysis
4.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.3. Competitive factors
CHAPTER 5. Global Electronic Health Records (EHRs) Market Size and Forecast (2015 - 2025)
5.1. Global Electronic Health Records (EHRs) Market, By Delivery Mode (USD Billion)
5.1.1. Cloud based server
5.1.2. Client based server
5.2. Global Electronic Health Records (EHRs) Market, By Component (USD Billion)
5.2.1. Patient management
5.2.2. Population health management
5.2.3. E-prescription
5.2.4. Practice management
5.2.5. Referral management
5.2.6. Others
5.3. Global Electronic Health Records (EHRs) Market, By Application (USD Billion)
5.3.1. Administrative Application
5.3.2. Healthcare Financing
5.3.3. Reporting in Healthcare System
5.3.4. Clinical Research Application
5.4. Global Electronic Health Records (EHRs) Market, By End-user (USD Billion)
5.4.1. Ambulatory surgery centers
5.4.2. Inpatient facilities
5.4.3. Physician offices
5.4.4. Others
CHAPTER 6. Global Electronic Health Records (EHRs) Market, By Geography
CHAPTER 7. Key Players and Strategic Developments
- Quality Systems Inc.
- Allscripts
- McKesson Corporation
- Epic Systems Corporation
- Medical Information Technology Inc. (MEDITECH)
- eClinicalWorks
- Cerner Corporation
- Healthland
- General Electric Company
- athenahealth Inc.
