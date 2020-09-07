Global Electronic Identification Market (2020 to 2025) - Featuring IDEMIA, Thales Group & X Infotech Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Identification Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electronic identification market was valued at US$39.010 billion in 2019. Electronic Identification has been gradually wiping the legacy identification solutions out of the market and this phenomenon is anticipated to pick up more pace as we move ahead in a technology-intensive ecosystem. Legacy identification ecosystem includes paper-based identification documents that are offered by businesses or various agencies which are authorized by governments for the purpose.



Although this trend still holds significant traction in countries which still do not have the infrastructure required for making the switch to the digital ecosystem, many developed countries are already near to a completely digital environment. Many developing countries are also sprinting towards this modern practice and their drift is expected to pick up speed over the projected period. The demand for electronic identification is being driven by the increasing focus of many governments on minimizing their expenses which are mostly constituted by operations. This concern is not confined to developed economies as both developing and underdeveloped economies also continue to feel burdened by their operational expenditures.



North America holds a significant share in the global electronic identification market



Geographically, the electronic identification market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). To give a clearer view of these regional markets, these have been further segmented into countries that account for a significant market share. North America and Europe together account for a fairly large market share and market growth in these regions is expected to remain decent over the forecast period. The availability of favorable technology infrastructure in these regions is one of the major factors supporting the market growth.



Furthermore, since many economies in these regions are known to show early adoption of new technologies, they have the early adopter benefit and hold a fairly decent market share. The market growth in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain solid over the projected period. Evolving technology infrastructure in countries like India in this region is poised to add momentum to the growth of the regional market. The rapid growth of industries in this region, on account of the inflow of huge investments into various sectors, is driving with it the use of electronic identification among offices and other facilities, thus supporting the market growth. South America and the Middle East and Africa account for a relatively small market share and the market growth in these regions is expected to remain good over the forecast period.



Competitive Insights



Prominent key players in the electronic identification market include Electronic Identification, Finansiell ID-Teknik BID AB, IDEMIA, Thales Group, X Infotech and Telecolor India Pvt Ltd. These companies hold a noteworthy share in the market on account of their good brand image and quality of offerings. Many major players in the electronic identification market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last two years.



