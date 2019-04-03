Global Electronic Logging Device Market, 2018-2019 & 2025 - ELD and Digital Tachograph Mandate to Drive Revenue Streams for Vendors

DUBLIN, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Logging Device Market by Component (Display, Telematics unit), Form factor (Embedded, Integrated), New & Aftermarket Service (Entry Level, Intermediate, High-End), Vehicle Type (Truck, Bus, LCV), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electronic logging device market is estimated to be USD 12.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.13%.

One of the major driving forces in the European market is the regulation related to an electronic logging device known as the digital tachograph. Digital tachograph has been mandated in Europe since 2006 for all commercial vehicles with GVWR higher than 3.5 tons. Hence, in the current period, the majority of the new LCVs are factory-fitted with digital tachographs, and going forward all the LCVs should have digital tachograph.

High-End service type is expected to be the fastest growing market for electronic logging device, by service type

High-End services are the service package that includes entry-level services, intermediate service, and some add-on services. Add-on services include IFTA fuel tax reporting, vehicle utilization, vehicle diagnostics, and driver scorecards. These services are generally preferred by large-sized fleet owners. High-end services help companies collect and analyze operations data to enhance the decision-making process, increase efficiency, and reduce costs. They also enable measurement, monitoring, and management of commercial vehicle operations in real time. With the increase in fleet size, fleet owners demand additional services and hence are expected to prefer high-end services.

Europe is expected to be the largest market for electronic logging device

Europe is estimated to hold the largest market share in the electronic logging device market in 2018 due to the economic stability and technological advancements. Europe is expected to witness significant growth opportunities during the forecast period in the electronic logging device market through innovations, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, smartphone technologies, and government mandates.

In Europe, almost 100% of the commercial vehicles are equipped with digital tachographs. The key countries of the region are the UK, France, Spain, Russia, and Germany. The ongoing and upcoming organic and inorganic growth strategies devised by players in the market would lead to a significant upsurge in the electronic logging device market in Europe.

The electronic logging device market is dominated by global players and includes several regional players. Some of the key players in the electronic logging device market are Omnitracs (US), Trimble (US), Geotab (Canada), Donlen (US), and Teletrac Navaman (US).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Electronic Logging Device Market

4.2 Europe Electronic Logging Device Market

4.3 Market, By Region

4.4 Market By Country

4.5 Market, By Component

4.6 Market, By Service

4.7 Electronic Logging Device Market, By Aftermarket Service

4.8 Market, By Vehicle Type

4.9 Electronic Logging Device Market, By Form Factor



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Eld and Digital Tachograph Mandate to Drive Revenue Streams for Vendors

5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Operational Efficiency in Fleet Owning Organizations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Cost Sensitivity of Fleet Owners is A Major Hurdle in the Deployment of Advanced Fleet Management Technologies

5.2.2.2 Lack of Awareness Among Drivers and Fleet Owners in Emerging Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Data Can Be Harnessed to Make Informed Business Decisions

5.2.3.2 Future Potential for 5G Technology Providers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Data Management and Data Security are Complex Processes for Vendors



6 Electronic Logging Device Market, By Vehicle Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Research Methodology

6.1.2 Industry Insight

6.1.3 Assumption/Limitation

6.2 Light Commercial Vehicle

6.3 Truck

6.4 Bus



7 Electronic Logging Device Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Industry Insight

7.1.3 Assumption/Limitation

7.2 External Display

7.3 Telematics Unit

7.4 Others



8 Electronic Logging Device Market, By Form Factor

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Industry Insight

8.1.3 Assumption/Limitation

8.2 Embedded

8.3 Integrated



9 Electronic Logging Device Market, By Service

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Industry Insight

9.1.3 Assumption/Limitation

9.2 Entry-Level Services

9.3 Intermediate Services

9.4 High-End Services



10 Electronic Logging Device Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3 Electronic Logging Device: Market Ranking Analysis

11.4 Competitive Scenario



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Trimble

12.2 Omnitracs

12.3 Teletrac Navman

12.4 Geotab

12.5 Donlen

12.6 Garmin

12.7 Verizon

12.8 AT&T

12.9 WorkWave

12.10 Merchants Fleet Management

12.11 Additional Companies

12.11.1 Leaseplan USA

12.11.2 Masternaut

12.11.3 Tomtom Telematics

12.11.4 Wheels

12.11.5 Vector Informatik

12.11.6 Racelogic

12.11.7 Intrepid Control Systems

12.11.8 HEM Data Corporation

12.11.9 Danlaw Technologies

12.11.10 Influx Technology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h9qqlb/global_electronic?w=5





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

